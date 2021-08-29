Watch Now: Raiders rout Blue Devils; will open MSFL playoffs Sept. 11 against Patriots

RACINE — It was so ugly at times for the Racine Raiders Saturday night.
And yet it's so encouraging for this team now that they're charging into the playoffs with a 44-0 victory over the Southern Lakes Blue Devils at Horlick Field.
First the ugly part:
• The Raiders (11-3) were whistled for 11 penalties totaling 85 yards.
• There were several dropped passes, which contributed to four Raiders quarterbacks combining for just 15 completions in 36 attempts.
• There were two lost fumbles and an interception.
• The Raiders converted just two of 10 third-down conversions and one of four fourth-down conversions.
• They controlled the ball for five minutes less than the Blue Devils did.
One could easily contend that this didn't look like a team that is prepared to take on the Lincoln-Way Patriots Sept. 11 in a first-round Mid-States Football League playoff game at Horlick Field.
Then again, there's this:
• After a lackluster first half, the Raiders erupted for 27 second-half points. An they did this without wide receiver Joe Garcia, who didn't play after the first quarter because of a blister on his foot, and star running back Howard Triplett, who has been out since July 24 but could return for the playoffs.
• Their defense, which had six sacks, allowed the Blue Devils (7-4) an average of 0.7 yards per play in recording their fifth shutout of the season.
• Jordan Payne, the hero of the Raiders' playoff run in 2019, intends to go out with a blaze of glory in what is likely to be his final season. The big-play specialist caught seven passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, returned two punts for 33 yards and one kickoff for 25 yards.
So all in all, Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy found some satisfaction in a nearly four-hour game that was delayed for 40 minutes in the second half because of lightning.
"In the first half, we didn't play very good," Kennedy said. "We had a lot of dropped balls. We didn't have a real good practice this week and we took the week off last week to give the guys a rest.
"We did get some key players back, but we were rusty. There's still no excuse. We've still got to catch the ball and we've got to make our blocks, we've got to run the plays that are being called and we just didn't execute in the first half. And Burlington (the Blue Devils) was fired up and they played better than we did in the first half.
"In the second half, we came out and we definitely showed a better side of us. But there's a lot of things we need to fix. The big thing is staying focused and starting fast. I told the guys that it comes down to this: when you walk onto a football field, everything you do is with a purpose."
In the first half, the Raiders scored on a 2-yard run by Mitchell Farr, a 36-yard field goal by Alexis Gonzales and a 17-yard pass from Farr to Payne. But this was clearly a team that had practiced just once since their most recent game — a12-6 overtime victory over the Patriots Aug. 14.
Still, the Raiders were noticeably sharper in the second half, even as reserve quarterbacks Gordy Bittner Jr., Justin Stafford and Antoine McKinney took turns in relief of Farr.
In the third quarter, Farr connected with Terrence Fitch for a 23 yard touchdown and Bittner hooked up with Payne for a 26-yard score.
Payne, who is interviewing for a job with the Kenosha Police Department Tuesday, said this will almost certainly be his final season. And he intends to leave on top.
"I try to go into every game with the mentality that, hey, this is another opportunity and I'm blessed to come out here and play," Payne said. "I just want to leave it on the line for my teammates because I know they're doing the same.
"I do think the playoffs add another kick to it because it's if we lose, we go home. It's now or never. Being able to get back to the (MSFL) championship and possibly do a national championship run is what we are all seeking and striving for."
The Raiders closed out their scoring in the fourth quarter with a 27-yard run by Troy Collier and a 28-yard reception from Stafford to Nick Nelson. The latter touchdown was worthy of a highlight reel as Nelson, whose father, Matt, is president of the Raiders and the MSFL, broke several tackles to reach the end zone.
"He's grown so much," Kennedy said. "I remember Nick back when he was a baby. Watching him catch that pass and run into the end zone, it reminded me when his dad played here. I'm going to make sure I sit down and watch the game with his dad and said, 'Hey, this is how you used to do it, but I think he does it better.' "
The Raiders' offense remains a work in progress. But it appears that the defense has arrived under first-year coordinator Jahamal Hardy. Five shutouts this season is an impressive resume heading into the playoffs.
But defensive end Nick Jones, who had two sacks Saturday, still is not satisfied.
"We're not at full strength right now," he said. "A lot of guys are out still. I think we've got some work to do, for sure. Lincoln-Way is a pretty good team, so we can't take them lightly at all.
"We've got to get everybody healthy and we've got to come out and start early. We start slow and it shows. We've got to come out right away. We can't wait."