Watch Now: Raiders rout Blue Devils; will open MSFL playoffs Sept. 11 against Patriots

• Their defense, which had six sacks, allowed the Blue Devils (7-4) an average of 0.7 yards per play in recording their fifth shutout of the season.

• Jordan Payne, the hero of the Raiders' playoff run in 2019, intends to go out with a blaze of glory in what is likely to be his final season. The big-play specialist caught seven passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, returned two punts for 33 yards and one kickoff for 25 yards.

So all in all, Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy found some satisfaction in a nearly four-hour game that was delayed for 40 minutes in the second half because of lightning.

"In the first half, we didn't play very good," Kennedy said. "We had a lot of dropped balls. We didn't have a real good practice this week and we took the week off last week to give the guys a rest.

"We did get some key players back, but we were rusty. There's still no excuse. We've still got to catch the ball and we've got to make our blocks, we've got to run the plays that are being called and we just didn't execute in the first half. And Burlington (the Blue Devils) was fired up and they played better than we did in the first half.