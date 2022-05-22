Watch Now: Raiders roll to 29-7 victory over Pioneers

RACINE — Just as Joe Garcia was hauling in his third touchdown reception of the evening with 32 seconds remaining in the first half, there was a power outage that caused Horlick Field to go dark for about 20 minutes.

That's about the only time the Racine Raiders were without energy on this chilly, damp October-like Saturday night.

Renewing their rivalry with the St. Paul Pioneers for the first time since 2009, the Raiders (2-0) rolled to a 29-7 nonconference victory. It was their first victory over the Pioneers since June 24, 2006, when they won 22-13 on this same field.

Everything clicked for the Raiders on this night, from the authoritative presence of quarterback Mitchell Farr, who is clearly more comfortable behind center, to a dominating offensive line to a swarming defense.

Through two games, the Raiders have outscored their two opponents 68-7 and their are signs that this could be shaping up as their finest season in several years.

"This team compared to last season, we're a much more solid team," said Garcia, who caught five passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns. "We've been playing with each other for a couple of years, we're all building that relationship. We've just got to get better."

That could be be scary considering how well they played Saturday night.

Farr, flourishing in the system installed by first-year offensive coordinator Matt Nelson, completed 13 of 23 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions. His fourth touchdown pass went to 32-year-old Ricardo Williams, who joined the Raiders this season after playing the last five seasons for the Lincoln-Way Patriots.

An offensive line that was bolstered by tackle Isaiah Trussell, who is not always available because of his job commitment, was instrumental in the Raiders averaging 5.6 yards for its 45 plays. And for giving Farr ample time to find open receivers.

"The offensive line played great," Garcia said. "I'm down 30, 40, 50 yards trying to get open, I turn around and Mitch is sitting back there comfortable. They stepped up today — we've got a couple new offensive linemen — and I just think we're going to have a great season this year."

Trailing 22-0 going into the second half, the Pioneers (1-2) dominated time of possession over the final two quarters when power was restored. But the Raiders cracked only once, when quarterback Alexander Wiese scored on a keeper from one yard with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

It was another superlative performance by a defense that has allowed just 191 yards on 98 plays through two games. That's an average of 1.9 yards per play. The Raiders have also intercepted nine passes in two games.

"It was big to just come back together as a team," linebacker Anton Graham said. "We were excited to just bring the whole group. Obviously, with (safety) JD Hardy being out last year, that hurt. He's the heart of our defense and having him back there just flying around and making things happen is huge.

"And we have a lot of older guys out here. A lot of guys have been doing this for awhile, so we just kind of see it before it happens. It's really nice to get rolling."

Afterward, Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy kiddingly informed his players that they earned some redemption for him. It was on Oct. 24, 2009 when Kennedy's illustrious 21-year playing career ended for the Raiders with a 39-17 national playoff loss to the Pioneers in the most recent matchup between these two teams prior to Saturday night.

In reality, Kennedy was just pleased by the quality of performance he saw from his players against a team that has long been respected in minor league football.

"They got an opportunity to play a really good football team tonight and the guys played well," Kennedy said. "The guys did an outstanding job. I thought the offensive line played really well — we had some nice runs in there — and I thought Mitch played really well. This is the best I've seen him play since 2019 and I see him growing more and more with the offense."

Pioneers coach Damien Rochon-Washington, who played against the Raiders during the 2002-09 rivalry, was also impressed.

"This is always a great environment to play in and it looks like they have bought into the system," he said of the Raiders. "It's not a complex system, but they've got good athletes who line up and play. And they seem like they know what they're doing."

