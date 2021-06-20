Watch Now: Raiders rally to defeat Patriots

After the Patriots (1-2, 0-2 MSFL) missed a field goal on their next possession, Farr responded again. This time, he found Garcia with a 12-yard touchdown pass and the Raiders took a 20-14 lead with 3:12 to play.

Garcia, a second-team All-State running back for Horlick in 2017, continued to flourish as a first-year receiver for the Raiders. He caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

"I can't say enough about that young man," Kennedy said. "He comes every Saturday and he's ready to play. He's been having a great season so far. He had a couple of touchdown passes tonight, which we desperately needed. He's just a heck of a football player."

Said Garcia: "We took advantage of nobody playing on top of me. The safety wanted to play about 10 yards back and the coaches told me, 'It's going to be a battle between you and him. Who's going to win?' And I told them, 'I am.' "

Powell could only admire the threat Garcia has quickly developed into for the Raiders.

"He worked the middle real well from what I saw," Powell said. "I was obviously trying to game plan at the same time. He looked like a real educated football player who has been coached well. He just sat in the soft spots and they connected on it. That was the difference in the ball game."