Watch Now: Raiders pull off dramatic 35-34 victory over Hitmen

RACINE — One week after a five-interception nightmare and a few hours after a listless and painful first half, Mitchell Farr was the picture of poise on the artificial turf of Horlick Field Saturday night.

He had just led the Racine Raiders to a thrilling 35-34 Mid-States Football League victory over the Wisconsin Hitmen in a game that lasted three hours and 50 minutes. Farr was sure to be sore by Sunday morning after all the hits he took, but he will also have some well-earned swagger after engineering a 24-point fourth quarter.

He had given the Raiders a 35-34 lead with a 37-yard touchdown pass with 2:16 to play. And the Raiders survived a scare when a short kickoff gave the Hitmen possession at the 50-yard line with two minutes to play.

But the Raiders' defense was up for the challenge. And players celebrated after former Raider Sam Nisler's 40-yard field goal attempt with 48 seconds left was low.

"It was a huge game," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "Obviously, it was our rival, they've got a great team up there and always come ready to play. For us to lose like we did last week (a 14-12 loss to the Illinois Cowboys) and come back and get a win tonight like we got, it's a big boost.

"So we'll clean up our mistakes and get off to a good start next week — not like we did in the first half tonight."

Ah, yes, that first half Saturday night. Farr, coming off his five-interception performance against the Cowboys, was 4 for 12 for 56 yards, with a touchdown and an interception in that first half. And the Raiders trailed 19-9 after managing just 54 yards on 26 plays (a 22-yard touchdown pass to Joe Garcia with 8:39 left in the first quarter was the only highlight).

But it was hardly Farr's fault. At least four of his passes were dropped in the first half. He was on the run frequently, getting sacked eight times for 66 yards in losses in the game (one sack was by defensive end Rickey Neal Jr., a former standout at Horlick High School and Northern Iowa who was once an NFL prospect).

Still, Farr hung in there. And then he got down to business in the fourth quarter. Holding his own against Hitmen quarterback Justin Billiott, who three for 232 yards and four touchdowns, Farr put on a clinic during the final 15 minutes.

This is what transpired:

• With 14:31 to play, Farr completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Garcia and Alex Gonzalez added the extra point to pull the Raiders to within 19-16.

• After Billiot, threw a touchdown pass, Farr answered with a 12-yard scoring strike to Jordan Payne, who was making his first appearance of the season. Farr's two-point conversion pass failed, but the Raiders were within 27-22 with 10:42 to play,

• A 73-yard kickoff return by Dominique Johnson set up Billiot's fourth TD pass of the night to give the Hitmen a 34-22 lead with 10:18 left. But Farr went on to respond once again, connecting with Payne on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 4:49 left. Gonzalez's extra-point kick puled the Raiders to within 34-29.

• And then came the clincher. Farr found Garcia in the left corner of the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown pass with 2:16 to play. There was some debate over whether Garcia had control of the ball, but it was ultimately ruled a catch after the officials deliberated and the Raiders had a 35-34 lead (Farr's two-point conversion pass again failed).

"They blew this whistle and the defender dived in there and took it," Garcia said. "From a couple of different views, it looked like an interception, but it was a touchdown and we sealed the deal."

Despite his slow start, Farr completed 19 of 40 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. Garcia caught five passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns — he has seven scoring receptions in four games this season — and Payne caught six passes for 81 yards and two scores,

"I take a lot of pride in being a tough player," the 29-year-old Farr said. "I'm kind of like that guy who keeps everybody level-headed. A lot of guys turn to be me because I am the quarterback and when they see me not panicking, it helps us not to panic as a team.

"So when we were down with like four minutes left, we were all confident that we had the ability to get it done. We've just got to go out there and do it."

The two head coaches — Kennedy and the Hitmen's Calvin Thomas — could only admire how Farr responded to the adversity.

"He's tough, man," said Thomas, who was on Kennedy's staff last season. "If you let him hang around, he's going to make plays sooner or later."

Kennedy believes Farr's statistics could have been even better.

"We dropped a lot of balls in the beginning," he said. "I think he would have had a much different (first) half. We dropped probably four or five passes that should have been caught."

Said Garcia: "Last week, he did not have the brightest game. This week was a lot better. He stuck in the pocket. He's a strong man. He's a strong man to lead an offense like us to a victory."

Ricardo Williams added five receptions for 49 yards and Will Norwood had three catches for 32 yards for the Raiders.

Howard Triplett rushed for 57 yards on 18 carries.

Gerald Bester led the defense with four solo tackles, two assists and 1.5 sacks.

The Raiders will play the second of four straight home games Saturday night when they host the Midway Marauders.

