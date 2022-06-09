Watch Now: Raiders plan to get back on track

That arrival time was supposed to give the Raiders ample time to go through their pre-game ritual and then play the Illinois Cowboys in a Mid-States Football League game at 7 p.m.

There was only one problem. The gate into the stadium was locked. And it remained locked until 6 p.m., as players growing increasingly impatient stewed inside the bus.

“There was nobody there to open the gates,” Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said.

Combine that with the Raiders being inactive the previous week — the Wisconsin Raptors forfeited the scheduled May 28 game — and that made for a team that was not at all in tune.

By the time the Raiders made the 85-mile journey back to Racine later that night, they were stinging from a 14-12 loss. Adding insult to injury was that an chip-shot field goal attempt in the final second that would have won it for the Raiders was partially blocked.

This one was ugly, starting with the five interceptions by Raiders quarterback Mitchell Farr. And it’s something the Raiders want to put into their rear-view mirror as they start a four-game home trip Saturday night with a 7 p.m. MSFL game against the Wisconsin Hitmen at Horlick Field.

“We’ll never take another week off from practice,” Kennedy said. “I really don’t see that happening. The defense played fairly well — we only gave up an touchdown (the other was on a returned interception) — but we’ve got to finish. We didn’t play very well on offense.

“At times, we looked all right on offense, but you could just tell the timing was off. I think taking that whole week off hurt us. We’re a better team than we showed.”

First-year Raiders offensive coordinator Matt Nelson is sure of that.

“We were a little rusty last week and it took us awhile to get going,” Nelson said. “We played a much better second half than first half, but we had receivers open. We had a decent game plan, I thought, going into the game and in our last drive, we went into our two-minute drill and we moved the ball pretty well.

“We have the talent on this team. We’ve just go to put it together and stop making mental mistakes. That’s what it really is. We had a lot of guys who were offsides, we had a lot of dropped passes, so we’ve got to clean all that stuff up.

“But once we do that, I think this team will be unstoppable.”

A major addition is wide receiver Jordan Payne, who planned to retire after last season to become an officer for the Kenosha Police Department. He was sworn into the force in January, but has decided to try to continue his football career, even if he can’t be in uniform each week.

“It’ll definitely be a week-by-week kind of thing,” the 2012 Park High School graduate said. “I’m official and ready to go this weekend, so we’ll start there. I start third shift Monday and I’ve got a 4-2 rotating schedule, so I’ll be able to make what I can, for the most part.

“Sometimes I’ll have Saturdays off, sometimes I may have to go in, so I may have to leave early. But it should work.”

How ready does the former All-American receiver for Alcorn State (where the Green Bay Packers’ Donald Driver played) see himself being Saturday?

“That’s a good question,” Payne said. “We’ll be able to find out on Saturday, I guess. You can say you’re in shape until you realize the game speed and kind of catch that first wind. I guess we’ll be able to see.”

Meanwhile, the Raiders will be reviving one of their strongest rivalries with the Hitmen. Because there was no season in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hitmen did not field a team last season, this will be the first time the two rivals meet since 2019.

Kennedy is expecting a strong challenge from the Hitmen, who are coached by Calvin Thomas, an assistant on the Raiders last season.

“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve played them and, obviously, every year a team is different,” Kennedy said. “So you can’t put a whole lot of weight into what happened two or three years ago.

“They’ve got an excellent quarterback now, they’ve got a new head coach, Calvin Thomas, who is an excellent football guy with a very high football IQ. So he’s going to have his guys ready to run the schemes he wants to run and do the things he wants to do.

“All we can do is see what they have to offer and see what we can bring to the table.”

