Watch Now: Raiders open season with tough loss

Kennedy, who has to reduce his roster to 60 players in time for next Saturday's Mid-States Football League opener against the Marion City Crusaders in Indiana, met with his staff immediately after the game and was unavailable for comment.

But it's clear this team has some work to do after an encouraging start to Saturday's game.

What might have been most problematic was the Raiders elected to start passing again after Triplett ran the ball so well in the third quarter. On the Raiders' nine-play opening drive of the third quarter, Triplett had runs of 16, 8, 9, 7 and 8 yards. He finished off the series with a 2-yard scoring run to give the Raiders a 23-14 lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter.

But when Bittner entered the game on the Raiders' next series, their game plan moved away from the run. And when Bittner was intercepted, the Raiders' collapse was set in motion.

"What I was thinking is we were just going to run the ball and go down the field," Smith said. "We had been stopping them all day, so I thought we were just going to keep doing that.

"They put Gordy in and I don't know if they wanted to see what he could do with this being the preseason, but we just kind of bit ourselves in the foot when that pick came.