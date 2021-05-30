Watch Now: Raiders open season with tough loss

RACINE — Well, this was only a preseason game for the Racine Raiders.
It just could have been so much more than a 26-23 loss to the Columbus Fire before a crowd of 946 at the new-look Horlick Field.
"We were up, we let the other team get into our heads, we got complacent and there was just poor execution at the end," veteran linebacker Deveron Davis said.
In the third quarter, the storylines were setting up nicely for the Raiders, who played their first game since Nov. 2, 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Howard Triplett was churning out huge chunks of yardage on the new artificial turf. Joe Garcia was having an impressive debut for the Raiders. And the Raiders were protecting a 23-14 lead until the last six minutes of the game against a team that won national championships in 2018 and '19.
But mirroring the Green Bay Packers' epic loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game in January 2015, everything started breaking the wrong way for the Raiders. And a crushing loss ensued.
Consider the following:
• With 8:19 left to play, multiple players were ejected after a fight broke out on the field. One of them was Garcia, the former Horlick All-State running back who had six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown and returned two punts for 49 yards in his Raiders' debut.
• Gordy Bittner Jr., who had replaced starting quarterback Mitchell Farr near the end the third quarter, was intercepted by Dylan Moore with 7:08 to play. Quarterback Mike Wilson capitalized by running 13 yards for a touchdown on the Fire's following series, pulling Columbus within 23-20 (the two-point conversion pass failed).
• The Fire recovered an onside kick, giving them possession at the Raiders' 47-yard line with 5:59 to play.
• The Fire faced a third-and-13 at the 50-yard line on the ensuing series. But Wilson, a stout, yet elusive quarterback, broke several tackles during an 18-yard run to keep the drive alive.
• On first and goal at the Raiders' 9-yard line, Wilson arched a pass to Cameron Jackson in the left corner of the end zone. Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy strongly objected, claiming Jackson was pushing off on defensive back Daquan Smith, but the touchdown reception stood and the Fire surged ahead 26-23.
"I turned around to look for the ball and he pushed me off," Smith said of Jackson.
• The Raiders had one last chance, but there was another breakdown. Jimmy Diener elected to try to run the ball out of the end zone instead of downing it and he was tackled at the 3.
After two incompletions and a sack, Farr got the Raiders out to their 34-yard line with a pass to Smith, but time ran out when his next pass fell incomplete.
Kennedy, who has to reduce his roster to 60 players in time for next Saturday's Mid-States Football League opener against the Marion City Crusaders in Indiana, met with his staff immediately after the game and was unavailable for comment.
But it's clear this team has some work to do after an encouraging start to Saturday's game.
What might have been most problematic was the Raiders elected to start passing again after Triplett ran the ball so well in the third quarter. On the Raiders' nine-play opening drive of the third quarter, Triplett had runs of 16, 8, 9, 7 and 8 yards. He finished off the series with a 2-yard scoring run to give the Raiders a 23-14 lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter.
But when Bittner entered the game on the Raiders' next series, their game plan moved away from the run. And when Bittner was intercepted, the Raiders' collapse was set in motion.
"What I was thinking is we were just going to run the ball and go down the field," Smith said. "We had been stopping them all day, so I thought we were just going to keep doing that.
"They put Gordy in and I don't know if they wanted to see what he could do with this being the preseason, but we just kind of bit ourselves in the foot when that pick came.
It was certainly a promising start for the Raiders, who outgained the Fire 341-175 in total yardage for the game.
With 6:41 left in the first quarter, the Raiders took a 7-0 lead on a 26-yatd touchdown pass from Farr to Smith. The pass was intended for Terrence Fitch, but Smith grabbed it in the end zone after it sailed through two Fire defenders.
"Fitch was coming underneath in the end zone and two defenders jumped up, collided and it popped up," said Smith, who caught five passes for 87 yards.
After Wilson pulled the Fire to within 7-6 with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Quan Bender late in the first quarter, Garcia scored his first touchdown as a Raider. It came on a 27-yard pass from Farr that gave the Raiders a 14-6 lead with 9:06 left in the second quarter.
But the Fire responded immediately, tying the score with a 79-yard kickoff return by Aaron Davis and a two-point conversion run by Wilson.
While Garcia's night was cut short by the ejection, he was electrifying on several plays.
"So far, he's done great in the slot," Smith said of Garcia. "I know Mitch really likes him, especially in practice. I don't know how many times he was targeted today, but he made the most of them,
"When he got ejected that really hurt us."
Farr has a bittersweet night. He completed 15 of 30 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted once and lost a fumble.