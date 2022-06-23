Watch Now: Raiders' Norwood is an ageless wonder

RACINE — At 37 years old, Will Norwood concedes he has lost, “probably half a step,” yet he remains one of the best athletes and playmakers on the Racine Raiders. That was underscored just last week when he came off the bench to catch two touchdown passes in a 21-6 victory over the Midway Marauders.

What’s more, Norwood has every intention of playing at least five more years so his 9-month-old son, Will, can have memories of personally watching him play. He also carries himself as the elder statesman and a mentor on the Raiders — only kicker T.J. Hearn is older — but he also has energy of a downed electrical wire sparking in the street.

As a personal trainer who owns and operates the Racine-based Aim High Fitness, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Norwood looks as physically buffed as when was playing for Case High School 20 years ago. And he speaks with a youthful exuberance that belies his age.

“When you love the game and you love to compete, that’s going to tell the difference when it comes down to a good football player,” Norwood said. “I just love to compete! I just love strapping it up and scoring touchdowns!

“It’s the best thing in the world! That’s what makes me feel young — scoring touchdowns. I can still run, so let’s compete.”

Making Norwood’s success story with the Raiders all the more intriguing is this: While starting for Case from 2000-02, he never knew what it was like to win a game.

His highlight at Case? That came on Oct. 4, 2002, when he rushed for 102 yards and both of the Eagles’ touchdowns in a 34-14 loss to Park. But the Eagles went 0-9 in each of his three seasons as a varsity starter and Norwood experienced plenty of blowout losses that could have permanently soured him on football.

Instead, Norwood embarked on a long and winding road with his skills, making college stops at Mesabi Range College in Virginia., Minn., abd Ohio University And then he played in the Arena League and made overseas stops in Italy, Spain and Turkey before joining the Raiders in 2012.

Here’s something else about Norwood: He is such an exceptional athlete that he has also seen time at defensive back and linebacker during his time with the Raiders. And, yet, he has never started a game for Racine.

He simply gets the job done whenever he is called upon.

“I’ve probably lost half a step,” Norwood said. “But with me being flexible and limber, I can still pull it off.”

And even if Norwood has been overshadowed by receivers Jordan Payne and Joe Garcia among others — wide receiver is perhaps the Raiders’ deepest position — he still brings so much else to the the team. Quite simply, Norwood is the kind of guy any coach would want in his locker room.

“He’s been a mentor to me and a lot of people around Racine,” said Garcia, who is in his second season with the Raiders. “Him playing for the Raiders for so long and succeeding at what he does, he’s just a person you want on your football team because he gives it his all.

“He’s a big brother to me. Just a year or two ago, I was talking to him about playing for the Raiders and he led me in the right direction.”

Geoff Schick, a starting linebacker on Park’s 1988 WIAA Division 1 championship team who works with the Raiders’ quarterbacks, also also has come to appreciate what Norwood means to the team.

“He’s played solid all season long,” Schick said. “He always has a positive expectation when he steps on the field that he’s going to produce, he delivers, and he holds himself to a high standard, which, I think, forces a lot of his teammates to do the same thing.

“He really does bring a positive atmosphere when he steps onto the field. He has fun, he keeps it light, he keeps things loose, but he works hard and he’s a great athlete. I don’t know if he’s passed his prime yet, but he’s still a phenomenal athlete who can do so much for us.”

Norwood proved that last Saturday, when he caught touchdown passes of 8 and 19 yards from Mitchell Farr in a hard-fought victory over the Marauders. For the season, Norwood has 14 receptions for 213 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite his limited role, Norwood has 12 touchdown receptions during the last two-plus seasons.

If not for the birth of his son, Will, last Oct. 19, Norwood might have finally retired. Even Norwood’s idol, San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice conceded to the passing of time and retired at the age of 42.

But now Norwood plans to at least match that retirement age.

“I feel I’ve got to play until my son can see me play because I’m all about leading by example,” Norwood said. “So I’ve got to play five more years. My son has got to see me when he’s 5. So, Raiders fans, I’m in it for five more years!”

Those fans can expect to see Norwood in tip-top shape, which leads to another story about this ageless wonder.

“When I was younger, I was chubby,” he said. “I couldn’t move because I was chubby! Then, one day, I was walking down 12th Street, I had a bag of chips, a Zebra cake and a quart of juice.

“The wind blew, moved my T-shirt and I could see my big ol’ stomach! I said, ‘I’m done with this! Ever since then day, I switched up to fruit juices, sunflower seeds and granola bars!”

Norwood’s performance speaks for itself to this day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0