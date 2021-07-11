Watch Now: Raiders intercept six passes in victory over 82 Chargers

"I went up to Mitch and I said, 'We've got your back,' " Schultz said. "I knew (Lovett) was going with a slant and he threw it right to me."

Said Eickhorst, the Raiders' free safety: "We're finally all clicking and getting chemistry with each other."

As time expired in the first quarter, Sanders intercepted Lovett and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown as the Raiders jumped out to a 13-0 lead.

And then it was Payne's turn. The Park High School graduate, who made several big plays during the Raiders' playoff run in 2019, caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Farr with 49 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Raiders a 19-0 halftime lead.

"I had a slant route and Mitch threw it away from the inside linebacker," said Payne, a former All-American at Alcorn State. "I told him, 'Once I get the ball, I'm going to make something happen.' He said, 'I've got you, Jordan,' and once he threw me the ball, all I saw was green grass."

It was the only reception of the night for Payne. Meanwhile, first-year sensation Joe Garcia was held without a reception for the first time this season.

But Payne feels it's just a matter of time before things start clicking.