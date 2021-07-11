Watch Now: Raiders intercept six passes in victory over 82 Chargers

RACINE — Maurice Lovett had to give the Racine Raiders their due.
Sure is was a long bus ride Saturday from Cincinnati, with road construction making it all the more grueling. Understandably, his Cincinnati 82 Chargers weren't going to be at their best after traveling 375 hard miles.
But the Raiders earned the quarterback's respect after intercepting six of his passes in a 33-6 non-league victory over the previously unbeaten 82 Chargers on a cool July night at Horlick Field. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns as the Raiders' swarming defense compensated for a so-so performance by the offense.
"We just had a bad night," said Lovett, who entered Saturday with just two interceptions in nine games but had four in the third quarter alone. "We didn't block, but they had a lot of pressure. The secondary was good the way they were flying around. This just wasn't our night."
It was something to see. Strong safety Channing Schultz intercepted two passes. He returned the first 82 yards in the first quarter which set up the Raiders' first touchdown. And he returned the second 58 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Jersey Eickhorst, Jay Davis, Kevin Morris Sr., and Erick Sanders also intercepted passes on a night when the Raiders (7-1) held the usually potent 82 Chargers (9-1) to an average of just 3.9 yards per play.
Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, whose association with the team goes back to 1989, when he was a rookie defensive lineman, couldn't recall a performance quite like this. He gave some of the credit to first-year defensive coordinator Jahamal Hardy.
"The defense, they've just been playing so well all year long," he said. "Jahamal's been doing a great job with his prep, coming up with his schemes. We've got our pieces in place and guys are executing.
"When you're executing your scheme and you've got great athletes, great things will happen and it showed again tonight. Our coaches were putting guys in great situations and they were just making plays on the ball."
No one made more than Schultz, who felt Lovett was telegraphing his passes.
"He went with his No. 1 option every time," Schultz said. "As a safety, I read the quarterback and I felt that the one he wanted to go to he always went to and that's why picks were easy tonight.
"Other quarterbacks usually stare us off, but he didn't know about this league."
The game started about 35 minutes late because of the 82 Chargers' six-and-a-half hour bus trip. And once it did start, a flurry of penalties by both teams contributed to this game lasting until shortly before 11 p.m.
The 82 Chargers were whistled for 14 penalties totaling 115 yards and one player was ejected. The Raiders had 11 penalties for 100 yards. Several came on their first series, which lasted about 20 minutes.
Despite the return of standout receiver Jordan Payne, who had been playing for the Wichita Force of the Champions Indoor League since March, the Raiders struggled offensively much of the night.
Quarterback Mitchell Farr completed five of 15 passes for 111 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions. All three of his interceptions were in the red zone.
There were some strong performances. Veteran receiver Terrence Fitch had his most productive game of the season with four catches for 70 yard. And Howard Triplett pounded for 93 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, leaving him nine yards short of 4,000 for his career.
But the Raiders' offense was far from a well-oiled machine, with Farr and backup Gordy Bittner Jr., combining for four interceptions, among other issues by the unit.
"We threw some picks, too," Kennedy said. "We got a little off script. We've got to stay on script with things. We've got to work on our concepts at practice.
"Some guys made great plays, Howard ran well, but we've got to get it all together. It was a decent night for the offense, but it should have been better."
But then, it didn't matter with how dominating the defense was.
It started just after Schultz's first big play, which came just after Farr's first interception gave the 82 Chargers a golden opportunity. His 82-yard return set up the Raiders' first touchdown — a 1-yard plunge by Triplett with 1:11 left in the first quarter.
"I went up to Mitch and I said, 'We've got your back,' " Schultz said. "I knew (Lovett) was going with a slant and he threw it right to me."
Said Eickhorst, the Raiders' free safety: "We're finally all clicking and getting chemistry with each other."
As time expired in the first quarter, Sanders intercepted Lovett and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown as the Raiders jumped out to a 13-0 lead.
And then it was Payne's turn. The Park High School graduate, who made several big plays during the Raiders' playoff run in 2019, caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Farr with 49 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Raiders a 19-0 halftime lead.
"I had a slant route and Mitch threw it away from the inside linebacker," said Payne, a former All-American at Alcorn State. "I told him, 'Once I get the ball, I'm going to make something happen.' He said, 'I've got you, Jordan,' and once he threw me the ball, all I saw was green grass."
It was the only reception of the night for Payne. Meanwhile, first-year sensation Joe Garcia was held without a reception for the first time this season.
But Payne feels it's just a matter of time before things start clicking.
"I think we've got a lot of playmakers on offense," Payne said. "Howard is a powerful, great running back. He runs hard and runs downhill. Joe Garcia is one of the best athletes to come out of Racine and being side by side with him inside in the slot, it just feels good.