Watch Now: Raiders improve to 5-1 with victory over Marauders

RACINE — Just five offensive linemen were available for Racine Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy Saturday night.

Those five — tackles Dan Kant-Hull and Travis Seidler, guards Jacob Zimmerman and Caleb Gwin and center Maty Nelson — quickly proved to Kennedy that they were up for carrying the load.

Using a productive running game as their foundation, the Raiders defeated the Midway Marauders 21-6 in a Mid-States Football League game at Horlick Field. Led by running back Howard Triplett, the Raiders (5-1, 2-1 MCC) piled up 267 total yards on 52 plays — an average of 5.1 yards per play.

Triplett had one of his most productive games of the season, pounding out 77 yards on 15 carries. His 4-yard touchdown run shortly before halftime gave the Raiders a 12-6 lead and they remained ahead in a game that lasted just under three hours.

"The coaches let me know that they were going to feed me (the ball) and on the first drive, they saw that the defense couldn't hold me, so they kept giving me the ball," Triplett said.

Triplett also saw more action that usual as a receiving threat out of the backfield, catching four passes for 38 yards.

"We try to establish a run in every game," said Raiders quarterback Mitchell Farr, who completed 13 of 24 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. "The game plan is usually to get Howard going, to get the backs going and work our pass game off of that.

"Tonight, we were able to get it done up front and get some big gains out of those run plays."

Said Kennedy: "We only had five offensive linemen tonight and they've been doing a great job all year. I thought they did another great job tonight. We got Howard going. This is is best I've seen him look this season tonight.

"We used him a little more in the passing game and he caught some nice balls out of the backfield. So I thought it was a good solid outing. There was nothing flashy about tonight."

Actually, maybe there was. Will Norwood, 37-year-old Case High School graduate, turned back the clock and showed flashes of his younger game-breaking years.

He caught five passes for 57 yards and both scoring receptions from Farr — an 8-yard catch with 2:18 left in the first quarter that gave the Raiders a 6-0 lead and a 19-yard catch with 4:21 left that was Racine's final score of the game.

Norwood's performance was especially crucial since Jordan Payne was unavailable because of his duties as an officer for the Kenosha Police Department and Joe Garcia was limited to one catch for 27 yards.

"He's just a phenomenal athlete," Kennedy said of Norwood. "He brings a lot of energy with everything he does. With the type of athlete he is, you could play him absolutely anywhere. He's played defense for us and has returned punts and kickoffs and has played receiver and tight end. And he's played linebacker for us.

"The guy just has that will to win. He's always excited about playing football. He's 37, but he's out here running around like he's a 22-year-old young man."

Speaking of young men, 18-year-old Garrett Foldy started at linebacker for the Raiders Saturday night because of an injury to starter Torrie Ruffin. Last fall, Foldy earned first-team All-Racine County honors after helping Union Grove to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

In his debut as a starter for the Raiders, Foldy was credited with four solo tackles and three assists.

"Garrett is an impressive young man," Kennedy said. "We've got a lot of confidence in him. It's definitely still a learning curve for him — the speed of the game and the size of the players are different — but he's got a lot of heart, desire and guts.

"He's got real good football IQ and he just gives you everything he's got. He's like a silent assassin. He doesn't say much, but he plays much bigger than what he is. In a couple years, he's going to be a monster."

The Marauders are 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the MSFL.

