Watch Now: Raiders game suspended by lightning

RACINE — The Racine Raiders' Mid-States Football League game against the Chi City Ducks Saturday night at Horlick Field was suspended in the third quarter because of lightning.

The Raiders were leading 19-0 with 8:56 left in the third quarter when the game was automatically delayed for 30 minutes because lightning was seen. Fans were asked to file out of the metal stands.

After the delay clock was reset three more times because of continued lightning, it was decided to suspend the game. That came 22 minutes after the first delay was enforced.

Raiders president Matt Nelson, who doubles as president of the MSFL, said a determination will be made early in the week about whether the game will be completed.

"We had a lot of lightning strikes to the north that were pretty wicked and we didn't want anyone to get hurt," Nelson said. "In order for it to be a complete game, there's a time limit. I'm not sure if it's the end of the third quarter or some time during the third quarter when it's considered a complete game. So we have to figure that out.

"If it's not a complete game, we'll have to do a postponement or at least start at the point where this ended and finish the game."