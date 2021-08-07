Watch Now: Raiders game suspended by lightning

RACINE — The Racine Raiders' Mid-States Football League game against the Chi City Ducks Saturday night at Horlick Field was suspended in the third quarter because of lightning.
The Raiders were leading 19-0 with 8:56 left in the third quarter when the game was automatically delayed for 30 minutes because lightning was seen. Fans were asked to file out of the metal stands.
After the delay clock was reset three more times because of continued lightning, it was decided to suspend the game. That came 22 minutes after the first delay was enforced.
Raiders president Matt Nelson, who doubles as president of the MSFL, said a determination will be made early in the week about whether the game will be completed.
"We had a lot of lightning strikes to the north that were pretty wicked and we didn't want anyone to get hurt," Nelson said. "In order for it to be a complete game, there's a time limit. I'm not sure if it's the end of the third quarter or some time during the third quarter when it's considered a complete game. So we have to figure that out.
"If it's not a complete game, we'll have to do a postponement or at least start at the point where this ended and finish the game."
The Raiders (8-3, 6-2 MSFL) appeared to be well on their way to victory after two straight losses.
Quarterback Mitchell Farr, who had struggled a week earlier in a 27-12 loss to the Midway Marauders, appeared rejuvenated. He threw touchdown passes of 23 yards to Joe Garcia and 24 yards to Will Norwood in the second quarter and 42 yards to Jordan Payne in the third.
Making his revival all the more impressive is that injuries forced the Raiders' coaching staff to overhaul the offense.
Matt Nelson, son of the Raiders president, stepped in for Ryan Gails at center. The Raiders used a single-back offense with four-receiver sets most of the night because leading rusher Howard Triplett and other ball carriers are out.
Jordan Gallagher, a first-team Associated Press All-State offensive lineman for Horlick in 2017 who had been moved to defense by the Raiders, was shifted back to left offensive tackle. Michael Rachal, who has been a utility player for the Raiders, started at left guard.
And longtime starting middle linebacker Deveron Davis doubled as a punter because of an injury to T.J. Hearn.
"Due to all the injuries we had, I'm definitely happy with the way the offense performed," Raiders associate head coach Anthony Wooden said. "A lot of guys stepped up. We played with the mentality of 'Next man up.'
"Definitely with the patches we had to make, the next man did step up and we were able to play consistent football. So that was nice."