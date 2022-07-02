Watch Now: Raiders defeat Seminoles

RACINE — It was a mismatch of dramatic proportions.

Coming in from Grand Rapids, Mich., were the Seminoles, a collection of semi-pro players in that area who were playing their first game together this season.

Coming together in Racine were the Raiders, who cast aside the disappointment from a 24-17 loss to the Chicago Birdgang last week to win this non-league game 70-0.

The Raiders were loaded for this game, right down to two of their best players — wide receiver Jordan Payne and offensive tackle Isaiah Trussell — being available together for the first time this season.

Payne, who is a first-year officer for the Kenosha Police Department, arranged to be off and caught touchdown passes of 19 and 12 yards in the second half.

And Trussell, an officer for the Sheboygan Police Department, was available for just the third time this season and held down the right side of the offensive line. Shortly following the game, Trussell made the 90-minute drive back to Sheboygan and will be at roll call for another work shift late Sunday morning.

It was a pleasant way for the Raiders to put behind that loss to the Birdgang and enter an off week with a renewed attitude. The Raiders were scheduled for a road game this Saturday, but their opponent, the Leyden Lions, recently dropped out of the Mid-States Football League and a replacement team could not be found for that July 9 date.

That means the Raiders (6-2) will next play July 16, when they host the Illinois Cowboys at Horlick Field. The Cowboys defeated the Raiders 14-12 June 4.

"In a game like tonight, everybody gets in and shows their stuff," said Trussell, a 2014 graduate of The REAL School who played for Case. "Our roster is so deep that some of those second and third-string guy could start for any team in the conference.

"That shows the commitment of this team where people want to stay when they could play somewhere else and they showed that today. I give a huge shoutout to Torin (Turner), who doesn't complain and then gets in and just plays.

"A 70-point win, I know there's not a lot you can take from it. But I think it's good as a team because people can say, 'Hey, I can play just as good as anyone else."

That was certainly the case before a crowd of 707, who were treated by occasional fireworks in the distance during the game, not to mention a fireworks of touchdowns.

The Raiders took a 43-0 lead at halftime behind touchdown passes by Mitchell Farr that covered 13 yards to Chris Hicks, 49 yards to Will Norwood and 70 yards to Joe Garcia.

Other first-half touchdowns came on runs of 7 yards by Howard Triplett, 8 yards by Austin Tenner and 5 yards by Austin Tenner.

The Raiders also scored on a safety following a bad snap on a punt.

In the second half, touchdowns were by Torie Ruffin on an 30-yard interception return and Luther Ward on a 1-yard plunge in addition to Payne's two receptions.

The clock ran continuously in the second half by mutual agreement of the two head coaches.

"This gave us a chance to come out and get a little better rhythm and give our offense time to get together and jel a little more," said defensive lineman Anton Graham, who was recently named Case's new football coach. "We'll take it, we'll go forward, but we know we have some competition coming."

