Watch Now: Raiders close out regular season on Alumni Night

RACINE — As Mitchell Farr stood on the artificial turf of Horlick Field during practice Wednesday night, he dared to utter those two words: National championship.

As recently as 2019, when the Racine Raiders were undefeated going into October, there would have been no hesitation in hearing those two words in relation to this team.

But this season? The Raiders are 5-4 in the Mid-States Football League and had lost two straight prior to last Saturday's 29-22 victory over the Wisconsin Hitmen in Wauwatosa. Can Farr be serious?

Indeed he is. And the Raiders' quarterback explains why with conviction.

"With a full, healthy roster, I see a national championship," said Farr, who has started since 2017. "We are really good when everybody's here. We're still good when we're missing guys. But I think with guys coming back from injuries and other guys being able to move stuff around with their schedules, I think we'll be really tough to beat for pretty much everybody."

The Raiders tune up for playoffs Saturday with 7 p.m. non-league game against the Milwaukee County Chargers at Horlick Field. It will be the Raiders' first home game since July 16.

The Lawrence Yard Dawgz were supposed to be the replacement appointment for the Leyden Lions, who folded earlier this season. But the Yard Dawgz informed Raiders management Monday that they would not be able to make the trip from Kansas because of transportation issues.

Raiders general manager Robbie Harrington was able to book the Chargers only after a determined search.

"After a day and a half of phone calls, text messages and emails to 37 different teams, I was able to confirm a game against the Milwaukee County Chargers," Harrington wrote in a text. "Other board members and even a few of the opposing teams that had to decline the invite, helped in the search.

"This Saturday is our Alumni Night, so it was pretty important that we booked this game."

The Chargers, a member of the Midwest United Football League, are based in Wauwatosa. They most recently met the Raiders on June 22, 2019, when they lost 41-0.

The Raiders should have the upper hand again considering two of their best players, offensive tackle Isaiah Trussell and wide receiver Jordan Payne, are expected to play. Both are police officers who have only been available sporadically this season because of their work schedules.

But the Raiders will not have wide receiver Joe Garcia, who has not played since July 23 because of an unspecified injury. Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy hopes to have Garcia back for the playoffs.

And speaking of the playoffs, it turns out that the Raiders don't necessarily have the No. 2 seed — and the home game that goes with it — when the MSFL postseason begins Aug. 27.

"The Hitmen and the Midway Marauders play this weekend," Kennedy said. "If Midway wins by more than 16 points, they would bump us from the second seed. If the Hitmen stay within 16 points or they win, we would stay the second seed. So then we would have a home game."

So after taking off Saturday, Aug. 20 for a bye, the Raiders will open the playoffs a week later. And they will be poised to stick around for the long haul, Farr believes, with an offensive line at full strength.

"We have our tackles back," Farr said. "Terrence Clark missed last week because he was out of town with some work stuff. Trussell's been gone the last few weeks with work, but he should be back and then Ryan Gails is coming back from an injury.

"All three of those guys are important pieces to our starting O-line. We haven't been able to have a full game with everybody yet this season. It's going to be a pretty sturdy O-line."