Watch Now: Racine Raiders to open season May 14

RACINE — With grandson Colton in tow, Racine Raiders jack-of-all-trades Matt Nelson was tending to matters inside the concession area of Horlick Field Friday morning. Boxes were piled up and the place had an unorganized look that suggested it won’t be open for business any time soon.

Guess again.

Within six weeks, fans will be lined up for hot dogs, pizza, soda and candy at that concession stand. And the Raiders will be starting their second season 100 or so feet to the southeast on the artificial turf of Horlick Field when they play a preseason game against the Michigan Gators on May 14.

They’ll be decked out in new silver-and-black uniforms with just a touch of red. Team legend Wilbert Kennedy will be back for his eighth season as head coach. The offense will be directed by Nelson, who agreed to return in that role after several years away while continuing his his duties as president of both the Raiders and the Mid-States Football League.

The goal will be to wash away the memories of a so-so 2021 season, when the Raiders returned after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic to finish 11-4. Their season ended last Sept. 11, when they lost 28-16 to the Lincoln-Way Patriots in an MSFL quarterfinal at Horlick Field.

It was a quick exit for the Raiders, who advanced to the MSFL championship game just two years earlier, their last until the pandemic eliminated the 2020 season.

Bear this in mind: the Raiders will be heavy into their schedule starting May 14, with seven of their first eight games at Horlick Field. By July 4, the home schedule will be down to just a couple of games.

In other words, summer starts early this year.

“Summer starts here,” said Don Wadewitz, the Raiders’ longtime broadcaster who is starting his first year as the team’s Vice President of Marketing. “That is our mantra for this year. The Raiders have had to move because of the league from more of a summer-fall schedule to a spring-summer schedule.

“It’s been creeping up and we want fans to know that and be there for the team when we get started because of a lot of our home games are early in the season, starting with that May 14th game.

“There’s not going to be a lot of opportunities to come out to Historic Horlick Athletic Field in July and August, when I think people are used to being able to catch the Raiders.”

The Raiders held their first regular Wednesday practice session this week after a few indoor practices for Nelson to install his offense. Nelson has stepped in for Anthony Wooden, who has temporarily left the team because of a medical situation.

The good news for Nelson is that he we will be able to draw up X’s and O’s wide receiver Joe Garcia. The 2017 All-Racine County Player of the Year from Horlick, was the MSFL’s Rookie of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year last season.

But Kennedy does not yet know the status of running back Howard Triplett and wide receiver Jordan Payne.

Triplett, who missed several games with a knee injury last season but still led the Raiders in rushing with 704 yards, has yet to make his intentions known.

“I have not heard from Howard Triplett,” Kennedy said.

As for Payne, Kennedy is putting aside his No. 5 jersey with the hope that the game-breaking receiver wears it at some point this season. Payne, who became an officer with the Kenosha Police Department last fall, said last season that he would likely retire.

“There really isn’t one,” Kennedy said when asked for an update on Payne’s status. “I just told him I wasn’t giving his jersey away. I know he’s busy with his new career, but the window is still open for him.”

Quarterback Mitchell Farr, coming off an up-and-down season, is expected back at quarterback. Farr, who passed for 1,483 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, could benefit from working with Nelson, Kennedy said. Whet’s more, Geoff Schick, a starting linebacker on Park’s 1988 WIAA Division 1 championship team, will serve as assistant offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I feel great about Matt,” Kennedy said. “Me and Matt are tight. We played a lot of years together. “His knowledge of football is obvious. He was the coordinator when we won a national championship as the coordinator with Geno (Perfetto) back in ‘12, so Matt knows the game real well.”

That’s obvious, based on Nelson’s thoughts about the offense.

“We have enough knowledge with our coaching staff that we can be any kind of team that we want to be,” Nelson said. “We told the offensive players at one of our installs that what we’re installing now is just our base offense. But we can go with four receivers, empty backfield, we can run a zone, we can run a bubble screen ... we can do whatever want to do.”

What are Nelson’s thoughts about the possibility of Payne playing?

“If Jordan came back, that would be fantastic,” he said. “Our philosophy is, ‘Let’s get the ball into the skilled players’ hands as fast as possible and let them be athletes.’ So a lot of our scheme is getting it to Garcia, getting it to Jordan and letting them be who they are.”

As Kennedy works to finalize his 60-player roster, Wadewitz has several projects of his own. Among them are:

R.J.’s Kids Area—A multi-year partnership with Georgie Porgie’s. It’ll be located somewhere near concessions and the Trading Post and feature a place for kids and their parents to play bags, kick field goals, and play large format games like Connect 4.

United Commercial Travelers Kid’s Bike Giveaway—UCT is back for its second year sponsoring the youth bike giveaway. At each home game, there will be a scavenger hunt for information that starts at R.J.’s Kids Area. One boy and girl will each win a bike.

Digital Ticketing through Ticket Spicket. The Raiders are absorbing online ticket fees this year. Paper tickets still available at ticket outlets and the ticket office on game days. A Fast Lane option will be offered at games. The Raiders are also offering full season ticket packages this year.

Along with allowing veterans and active duty military in free, the Raiders are now also allowing fire, police, and EMS personnel in free with proper identification.

Ticket Prices. There will be no increase in ticket prices for the 14th straight year.

Video stream. Wadewitz made an upgrade to equipment to have an improved quality broadcast.

