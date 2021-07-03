Watch Now: Racine Raiders roll past Chicago Falcons; next week's game in doubt

"Most teams are in season right now, so they have booked opponents. Other teams have finished up, their players are injured and they're not prepared to play anymore. One team said they're not interested and another said they don't want to play a team of our caliber right now."

The Raiders were also off June 26 when a replacement opponent for the Will County Chiefs, who folded, could not be found. If an opponent for Saturday doesn't surface, the Raider will be off until July 17, when they host the Chicago Cardinals.

"All you can do is play the cards that are dealt to you and take it as it comes," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "If we don't have a game this week, we're going to take the week off and let everybody rest up and then we'll get back after it the following week."

Judging from the joyous mood of so many of the Raiders players Saturday night, an off week isn't necessarily wanted right now.

Take the 30-year-old Benko, a veteran linebacker. With just two minutes into the game, he picked up Christopher Blackmon's fumble and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.

It took 11 years with the Raiders, but Benko finally made it into the end zone.