Watch Now: Racine Raiders roll past Chicago Falcons; next week's game in doubt

RACINE — On a night when temperatures were in the 80s and fireworks were illuminating the sky around Horlick Field, the Racine Raiders were clearly in the holiday spirit.
Justin Benko set the tone two minutes into the game with his first touchdown since joining the Raiders in 2010. And so many others followed in the Raiders' 47-0 non-league victory over the undermanned, yet spirited Chicago Falcons.
Reserve quarterback Gordy Bittner Jr. passed for three touchdowns, two of which went to first-year sensation Joe Garcia. Howard Triplett ran for one touchdown and added a scoring reception before taking the rest of the night off. Rookie running back Gregory Kennedy scored his first touchdown with the Raiders.
But there was one development that dampened the mood. The Raiders are likely to have next week off since a replacement opponent hasn't been found for the Illini Panthers, their scheduled opponent for July 10.
The Panthers were recently kicked out of the Mid-States Football League after team owner Hailey Gist-Holden was alleged to have been involved in the robbery of a bank in Gary, Ind. A security guard was killed during the June incident.
"As of right now, things don't look good," Raiders general manager Robbie Harrington said about playing next Saturday. "We have a few fish on the hook, so to speak, but realistically, it's probably not going to happen for various reasons.
"Most teams are in season right now, so they have booked opponents. Other teams have finished up, their players are injured and they're not prepared to play anymore. One team said they're not interested and another said they don't want to play a team of our caliber right now."
The Raiders were also off June 26 when a replacement opponent for the Will County Chiefs, who folded, could not be found. If an opponent for Saturday doesn't surface, the Raider will be off until July 17, when they host the Chicago Cardinals.
"All you can do is play the cards that are dealt to you and take it as it comes," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "If we don't have a game this week, we're going to take the week off and let everybody rest up and then we'll get back after it the following week."
Judging from the joyous mood of so many of the Raiders players Saturday night, an off week isn't necessarily wanted right now.
Take the 30-year-old Benko, a veteran linebacker. With just two minutes into the game, he picked up Christopher Blackmon's fumble and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.
It took 11 years with the Raiders, but Benko finally made it into the end zone.
"It means a lot," Benko said. "You rack up the plays you've made and you always replay them and I've always been my worst critic. I think about the tackle I might have missed or the play I might have made. And I always go back to film and beat myself up about it.
"The ball came my way and it felt good to get it in there, finally, after 10 years. Especially on the new field."
The floodgates opened after that against the Falcons, who earned Kennedy's respect for hanging in there despite only bringing about two dozen players to Racine.
Triplett ran for a 1-yard score and then caught a 22-yard TD pass from Mitchell Farr, who only attempted seven passes before being relieved by Bittner in the second quarter.
Garcia caught touchdown receptions of 21 yards in the second quarter and 11 yards in the third. The former All-State running back from Horlick also returned two punts for 65 yards.
"Each game I'm progressing and we'll see where things go from here," Garcia said.
Bittner also threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Troy Collier in the third quarter in what might have been the most exciting play of the night. Collier reversed directions several times before making it into the end zone.
All in all, it was a spectacular night for the Raiders, who now may have to sit out for the second time in three weeks.
"Each Wednesday, we go to practice with the mindset that we're going to have a football game that Saturday," Garcia said. "We're supposed to. Without playing that Saturday, we're not able to get better and compete.
"Whenever we don't play, it messes with our conditioning."
Meanwhile, Kennedy expressed admiration for Falcons coach Tom Robinson and his team for filling a hole in the Raiders' schedule Saturday night.
"First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for the Falcon organization," Kennedy said.. "They're always there, they always give it everything they've got, they always play a very clean game and it's just a good group of guys.
"I can't say enough about them."
All three of Bittner's completions went for touchdowns. He threw for 87 yards and also was intercepted once.
Gregory Kennedy led the Raiders in rushing with 49 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Kevin Morris Sr. added 44 yards on nine carries.
The Raiders finished with 302 yards of offense on 49 plays.
The Falcons had just 30 yards on 40 plays. They were intercepted three times and lost both of their fumbles.