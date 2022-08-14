Watch Now: Racine Raiders roll into playoffs with impressive victory

RACINE — You can count on Jordan Payne to be on hand for the playoffs when the Racine Raiders next play on Aug. 27. Somehow, the dynamic wide receiver, who is a first-year officer for the Kenosha Police Department, will make it work with his schedule.

And you can count on Torie Ruffin and Garrett Foldy also. After all, they can be counted on for just about anything.

All three played huge roles Saturday when the Racine Raiders celebrated their Alumni Night with a 45-22 non-league victory over the Milwaukee County Chargers at Horlick Field.

Next up is the Mid-States Football League playoffs, with the opponent and site to be determined as of Saturday night. But if the Raiders (7-4) approach their performance Saturday night, it might not matter who or where they play.

Start with Payne, the former All-American from Alcorn State who caught six passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns and returned one punt for 26 yards. Just as he brought plenty of energy to practice Wednesday night, he did the same in the Raiders' regular-season finale.

"I'm feeling good," he said. "I haven't been able to play as much as I would have like this year due to work, so I still feel I'm fresh and that I've got a lot of season left in me."

That was evident Saturday, when Payne more than compensated for the absence of the injured Joe Garcia, who is expected back for the playoffs. He caught touchdown passes of 37 and 6 yards from Mitchell Farr in the second quarter. And then the two hooked up on a 20-yard scoring strike in the third quarter that gave the Raiders a commanding 38-16 lead.

And then there was Ruffin and Foldy, who were asked by Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy to play on both sides of the ball Saturday night because of lack of depth. Both answered the call in a big way.

The 35-year-old Ruffin, who has been with the Raiders since 2008, was the biggest surprise. He played linebacker,, one of his his several positions with the Raiders over the years, rushed for 11 yards and a touchdown on two carries, caught four passes for 36 yards and excelled on special teams.

Alex Gonzalez had kicked a 31-yard field goal with 11:35 left in the first quarter to stake the Raiders to a 3-0 lead. And then Ruffin had a blast from his past, returning a punt 70 yards for a touchdown to extend the Raiders' lead to 10-0 with 8:17 left in the first quarter.

"I just do whatever Wilbert asks me to do," Ruffin said. "He asked if I could do this and I gave him my best. I want to do whatever I can for the team."

Kennedy who was known for his dedication during a 21-year playing career with the Raiders, certainly noticed.

"He is the ultimate team player," Kennedy said of Ruffin. "You ask him to run through a brick wall and he'll get it done somehow. Torie is just the most unselfish player I know."

And then there is the 17-year-old Foldy, who led Union Grove High School to an 11-2 record and the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs as a senior last season.

Foldy has been a major surprise as a linebacker as a rookie this season and has earned extensive playing time. But when Foldy was asked by Kennedy to double at running back for the first time Saturday night, he was ready.

Foldy, who led Union Grove in rushing yardage as a sophomore in 2019, pounded for team-high 70 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. His 17-yard touchdown run with 2:50 to play put the finishing touches on the Raiders' victory.

He also contributed three solo tackles and an assist on defense.

"I was told I would play running back and I had never practiced offense with them," Foldy said. "I know the playbook. It's similar to what we ran at Union Grove with coach (Craig) McClelland (the Raiders' quarterback from 2012-15). I just jumped in, did what they asked and made plays."

And now Kennedy expects to be hounded by assistant coaches for Foldy's services.

"You know what? That kid can play almost anywhere, it looks like," Kennedy said. "We were talking to him tonight about playing some safety too. The coaches are fighting over him right now, so I guess I have some thinking to do.

"But we need him on defense. It was great seeing him on offense, and now the rest of the coaches know we can use him there."

The Raiders compiled 341 yards of offense to 251 for the Chargers (6-4).

Farr completed 11 of 19 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Howard Triplett rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries , Jersey Eickhorst caught four passes for 36 yards and Will Norwood had two receptions for 39 yards.

Chargers quarterback Jose Malave completed 16 of 30 passes for 173 yards and all three of the his team's touchdowns. He passed for two-point conversions on the first two of the Chargers' touchdowns.

And now the Raiders are headed into the playoffs in two weeks. Chargers coach Dominique Escobar believes they can do a lot of damage.

"They're a sneaky team," he said. "Every year, you think, 'Oh, the Raiders aren't going to do nothing,' and then they come and beat you. They're always well coached, they always have some talent ... people are going to be sleeping on them and they're going to be sneaky."