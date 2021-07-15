Watch Now: Racine Raiders receiver Payne returning for one last hurrah

Two factors should enhance Payne’s performance. The first is the new artificial turf as Horlick Field, which will bring out the most of his speed.

“I love it,” Payne said. “It’s much better than the old Horlick Field, where the grass was just dirt in the middle from about August to October.”

The other factor is the double-edged sword of running back Howard Triplett and Joe Garcia, a rookie sensation at wide receiver.

Through six games, Triplett has rushed for 544 yards and eight touchdowns in 104 carries. Garcia has 20 receptions for 299 yards and five TDs.

“Defenses have to pick their poison with what they want to do,” Payne said. “If they load the box, they’re going to have to deal with with me and Joe. If they decided to double-team me, there’s one on one with Joe. If they double- team Joe, there’s one on one with me.

“And you’re still leaving the box open for Howard to run. There’s so many matchup issues that no defense can really be right. We’ve just got too many weapons where it’s going to be a challenge for every defense this year.”

Is Raiders offensive coordinator Chris Hicks dreaming up all kinds of strategy with that in mind? Absolutely.