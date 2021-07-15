Watch Now: Racine Raiders receiver Payne returning for one last hurrah

Call this the big windup for Jordan Payne before he moves on to the rest of his life.
Maybe the big-play receiver for the Racine Raiders will back teaching math at Union Grove High School this fall. Perhaps he will be training to become a police officer. Coaching? Now that really appeals to the 27-year-old Payne.
But his days of strapping on shoulder pads will likely be over once the Raiders finish their season. The former All-American receiver at Alcorn State is scratching his last lingering itch to play football and he plans to make the most of the final games of his career.
“I know I’ve always been interested in a job that helps people in some way,” said Payne, a 2012 Park High School graduate. “I have a passion for doing something that helps people, especially kids. That’s why teaching was my main thing.
“I would love to stay around football, possibly by coaching.”
His immediate goal is going out on top as a football player and he’s well on his way with that. It will be difficult for Payne to surpass his brilliant 2019 performance for the Raiders, when he repeatedly produced big plays during the postseason. But his goal is to do exactly that.
Payne just returned from playing for the Wichita Force of the Champions Indoor League after catching 47 passes for 484 yards and 12 touchdowns. Playing on fields 50 yards long and 28 yards wide, Payne ranked second in the CIL in receptions, second in average yards per game (48.4) and third in touchdowns.
“I think it was a great, productive year in my second season in Arena,” Payne said. “It was good to be able to have the kind of production I had. I felt from year one to two, the Arena game slowed down completely to the point where I was seeing things a lot faster and a lot quicker and everything was becoming smoother. I had a lot of great players around me that made this season a lot easier.”
The same will be true now that he is making the transition back to regulation fields with the Raiders.
While Payne was limited to a single catch Saturday during a 33-6 victory over the Cincinnati 82 Chargers — his first game for the Raiders this season – it was a 41-yard touchdown reception. This could be just the start of a grand finale for Payne.
“I believe I’m a bigger and stronger and maybe even a little bit faster,” said the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Payne. “Thinking that this might be my last year, I played the whole Arena year with a chip on my shoulder with an all-or-nothing mindset.
“I believe I’m going into this Raiders season with the same mindset. The one catch I did have on Saturday was a ‘don’t-let-anybody-stop-you kind of thing where when I caught it, touchdown was the only thing on my mind.
“I’m approaching things differently this year with the mindset of, ‘Hey, you may never do this again, so make every opportunity you get count.’ “
Two factors should enhance Payne’s performance. The first is the new artificial turf as Horlick Field, which will bring out the most of his speed.
“I love it,” Payne said. “It’s much better than the old Horlick Field, where the grass was just dirt in the middle from about August to October.”
The other factor is the double-edged sword of running back Howard Triplett and Joe Garcia, a rookie sensation at wide receiver.
Through six games, Triplett has rushed for 544 yards and eight touchdowns in 104 carries. Garcia has 20 receptions for 299 yards and five TDs.
“Defenses have to pick their poison with what they want to do,” Payne said. “If they load the box, they’re going to have to deal with with me and Joe. If they decided to double-team me, there’s one on one with Joe. If they double- team Joe, there’s one on one with me.
“And you’re still leaving the box open for Howard to run. There’s so many matchup issues that no defense can really be right. We’ve just got too many weapons where it’s going to be a challenge for every defense this year.”
Is Raiders offensive coordinator Chris Hicks dreaming up all kinds of strategy with that in mind? Absolutely.
“We now have every dynamic that you could ask for in an offense with those three players and then you still have Terrence Fitch, who’s just a speed guy on the outside,” Hicks said. “So for defenses, it’s like, ‘Do I match up with the speed guy in the slot or do I try to stack the box against this running back or do I play the tight end and let these speed guys run deep and hope we get to the backfield fast enough?’
“It’s kind of a three-headed monster that you would find with an NFL team.”
There’s also this to think about: The Raiders defeated the previously unbeaten 82 Chargers even though Payne was held to one catch and Garcia did not have a reception for the first time this season.
“Joe didn’t have a huge impact on the game, but he was down the field blocking, but he was down the field doing everything you could ask without even asking him,” Hicks said. “He’s just a passionate player.
“And then you have J.P. (Payne) and it’s, ‘Who is this guy? Where did he come from?’ It’s almost like pulling a rabbit out of a hat in the middle of the season and you can’t prepare for that.”
Could Payne go out on top by playing on the Raiders’ first national championship team since 2014? Time will tell, but Payne likes what he sees.
“With me being thrown into the offense, it’s going to be an adjustment,” Payne said. “But once we figure out our identity and spread the ball out to all our playmakers, we’re going to become very dangerous. We’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
In Photos: Racine Raiders cruise to 45-0 win over Leyden Lions
Racine Raiders
The Racine Raiders finished an undefeated season for the first time since 2016 with a 45-0 win over the Leyden Lions, Saturday night at Historic Horlick Field.