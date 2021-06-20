Watch Now: Racine Raiders rally to defeat Lincoln-Way Patriots 23-16

RACINE — Time was running down in the third quarter.
Tony Powell, maybe the most outstanding quarterback in the Mid-States Football League, was moving the chains.
And the Racine Raiders were in serious trouble.
That is until Channing Schultz produced maybe the most crucial play of the night and the Raiders recovered for a 23-16 victory over the Lincoln-Way Patriots Saturday night at Horlick Field.
It was quite a turnaround for the Raiders (3-1, 3-0 MSFL), who trailed 7-6 at halftime and had generated just 104 yards of offense at that point.
But the Raiders recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes in the second half and gradually overtook a traditionally strong team led by the exceptional Powell.
"I'm so proud of the guys," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "I can't get over the win. We're playing a really, really good football team, we've got a lot of history with these guys in the short amount of time we've been in this league and it was just a battle from the beginning.
"Tony kept making plays, our defense kept coming after him — he got away from us several times — but the guys just hung in there and kept playing hard and we got some big turnovers."
Probably the biggest came with 48 seconds left in the third quarter, with the Raiders trailing 14-6. The elusive Powell, the Patriots' co-coach who completed 18 of 27 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown, had Lincoln-Way on the move again.
Considering the Raiders had been held to a pair of T.J. Hearn field goals at that point, this was not a good sign.
But on second-and 13 at Racine's 45, Powell broke several tackles before Daquan Smith knocked the ball loose and Schultz caught it. Ironically, Smith and Schultz were teammates at Case who graduated in 2012.
And Smith, who had been a cornerback, was playing his first game at strong safety after trading positions with Jersey Eickhorst.
Rejuvenated, the Raiders scored their first touchdown of the game three plays later. Mitchell Farr found Joe Garcia over the middle for a 25-yard touchdown pass and then Farr threw a two-point conversion pass to Terrence Fitch as the Raiders tied the score 14-14.
"Tony Powell's really good at moving around, getting out of the pocket, getting us to break down and then throwing dump passes," Schultz said. "He started running and and Daquan Smith made a great play and made him run to the inside and the ball just popped out.
"I was having a bad game in my mind. God was looking out for me and I caught it perfectly. It changed the game and brought us back."
Said Powell: "We had a QB draw where I had a chance to make it a two-possession lead and they poked it away. That was bad ball security on my part. It's really on me to take care of the ball — that's what it boils down to — and we let them back in the game. They capitalized and got the 'W.' "
After the Patriots (1-2, 0-2 MSFL) missed a field goal on their next possession, Farr responded again. This time, he found Garcia with a 12-yard touchdown pass and the Raiders took a 20-14 lead with 3:12 to play.
Garcia, a second-team All-State running back for Horlick in 2017, continued to flourish as a first-year receiver for the Raiders. He caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
"I can't say enough about that young man," Kennedy said. "He comes every Saturday and he's ready to play. He's been having a great season so far. He had a couple of touchdown passes tonight, which we desperately needed. He's just a heck of a football player."
Said Garcia: "We took advantage of nobody playing on top of me. The safety wanted to play about 10 yards back and the coaches told me, 'It's going to be a battle between you and him. Who's going to win?' And I told them, 'I am.' "
Powell could only admire the threat Garcia has quickly developed into for the Raiders.
"He worked the middle real well from what I saw," Powell said. "I was obviously trying to game plan at the same time. He looked like a real educated football player who has been coached well. He just sat in the soft spots and they connected on it. That was the difference in the ball game."
Leading 20-16, the Raiders' defense struck again. This time, DiQuan McRae recovered another fumble by Powell and took over at Lincoln-Way's 40-yard line. A 21-yard run by Howard Triplett helped set up Hearn's third field goal of the night, a 33-yard kick that extended the Raiders' lead to 23-16 with 1:12 left.
When the Patriots got the ball back once more with a chance to tie the score, Powell was intercepted by Justin Benko with 25 seconds left. Farr took a knee and the Raiders' hard-earned victory was in the books.
"I have respect for the Racine Raiders," Powell said. "They're a resilient bunch. You know when you come here, you're going to get a dogfight. They've got heart. They're going to play until the final whistle and capitalize off of mistakes.
"They deserved to win tonight."
Raiders middle linebacker Deveron Davis, who had team highs with six solo tackles and four assists, feels this could set the tone for good things to come.
"It's always a confidence booster," he said. "We came out and showed we were the better team and we've just got to keep the momentum going for the rest of the season."
• Triplett rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries and caught four passes for 48 yards.
Farr completed 16 of 29 passes for 215 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.