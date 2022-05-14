Watch Now: Racine Raiders open season with convincing victory

RACINE — At 3:19 a.m. Friday morning, Mitchell Farr became a first-time father when son Mitchell Farr Jr., was born in Kenosha.

One day later, he became a first-rate quarterback once again.

Farr, coming off an up and down season, appeared to be a new man Saturday night when the Racine Raiders opened their season with a 39-0 nonconference victory over the Sheboygan County SaberCats at Horlick Field.

Playing on a comfortable mid-May evening, when temperatures were in the high 60s, Farr completed 13 of 23 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns. After the Raiders piled up 242 yards of offense and all 39 of their points in the first half, Farr made way for backup Noah Conrad.

With former offensive coordinator Matt Nelson returning to run the offense, Farr is confident he can have a bounce-back season after struggling at times last season.

"I like what Matt's put in," said Farr, a 2011 Case High School graduate. "I think it works well with the personnel we have. We were able to mix it up. We had good communication between me, him and the quarterback coach up in the booth. We saw some things, talked about it and executed."

That was much to the delight of Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy.

"Mitch looked comfortable," Kennedy said. "He did some things we wanted him to do differently from the past. Mitch looked good. He threw some nice balls and a couple that he probably shouldn't have."

Farr's touchdown passes covered 3 yards to Joe Garcia and 15 yards to Will Norwood in the first quarter and 5 yards to Terrence Fitch in the second quarter.

The Raiders' other touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Howard Triplett and on an interception return by Daquan Smith. Triplett's touchdown came on an untimed play to end the first half after penalty was called on the SaberCats.

The SaberCats, a member of the Northern Lights Football League, requested a continuously-running clock in the second half. And while the Raiders weren't able to match their first-half intensity, Kennedy was still encouraged by what he saw.

At the top of his list was a short-handed offensive line comprised of tackles Dan Kant-Hall and Travis Seidler, guards Jacob Zimmerman and Caleb Gwin, center Ryan Gails and tight ends Nick and Matt Nelson (sons of the offensive coordinator). With few substitutes available, those seven played extensively and powered an offense that produced 301 yards on 49 plays (an average of 6.1 yards per play).

"Those guys played the entire game and they just did a really great job," Kennedy said. "Their feet were popping all the way to the end of the game and I was happy to see that."

Triplett led the rushing offense with 56 yards on eight carries while diminutive Austin Tenner, who missed last season with a leg injury, added 25 yards on five carries. Former Horlick standout Allieas Williams had 10 yards on three carries.

"We're really happy to have Allieas Williams on the team," Kennedy said. "He's looked very, very good at practice, he's a very smooth runner, he's got great vision, good acceleration and he's very coachable. He's going to be a good complementary back to Howard."

Defensively, the Raiders allowed just 24 yards on 40 plays and intercepted six passes. The SabreCats completed just 7 of 24 passes and rushed for minus-13 yards in 16 attempts.

Gerald Bester II and Gage Zahradnik each had a sack.

The Raiders return to Horlick Field Saturday for a game against the St. Paul Pioneers, an established organization that will give the Raiders a much stiffer test.

"They are an excellent football team and they are going to be a handful," Kennedy said. "They love coming down here to play, they travel well and that team is loaded.

"That's just a damn good football team."

