Watch Now: Racine Raiders open MSFL playoffs against Patriots on Saturday

“I think it’s going to be close, it’s going to be a dogfight. They had a rough go of it as we did — they had a bunch of injuries. But that just shows that good teams find a way to get it done and that’s what Lincoln-Way has done.

“They have positioned themselves to get to the playoffs and you’ve got to watch them now.”

For the Raiders, it will start with a pass rush designed to rattle Powell. That pass rush has been effective most of the season behind seven sacks by Nick Jones, five and a half by DiQuan McRae and four each by Anton Graham and Gage Zahradnik.

“”He’s one of the smartest quarterbacks we’ve faced all year,” first-year Raiders defensive coordinator Jahamal Hardy said of Powell.

He pre-snaps reads, so he reads the defense very well.

“In the two games we played them, we put pressure on (Powell) and he doesn’t do well with pressure. “We’ve got to get him off his mark.

“The D-line is going to be our biggest help for this game.”

Jones is far more concerned with the Patriots’ offensive line than he is with Powell.