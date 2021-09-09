Watch Now: Racine Raiders open MSFL playoffs against Patriots on Saturday

RACINE — Perhaps because they had the luxury of practicing on artificial turf under the bright lights of Horlick Field instead of their normal practice facility a few blocks to the west, members of the Racine Raiders were in a giddy mood Wednesday night.
Glancing at wide receiver Joe Garcia’s colorful warmup outfit as players ran warmup sprints, Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy playfully asked, “Garcia, what are you wearing?” When some player cracked a joke, Kennedy pretended to be annoyed by saying, “We were about done running, but now we ain’t!”
But then it was down to business.
With the Raiders preparing to host the always-challenging Lincoln-Way Patriots Saturday night in a Mid-States Football League quarterfinal at Horlick Field, the mood quickly turned serious.
Kennedy, a sergeant for the Bloomfield Police Department, gathered his players for a talk. He told the story of his former Raiders teammate, linebacker Jamie Isome, who died of a brain tumor in 2012.
Keeping his players’ complete attention throughout the story, Kennedy made his point: “Guys, we take for granted the things we have and we don’t think about the things that are important. Jamie played every game like it was his last. I want you guys to play Saturday like it’s your last day.”
The Raiders (11-3) will need that inspiration because the Patriots have given them all they could handle in two regular-season games behind standout quarterback Tony Powell.
Forget the Patriots’ 5-6 record and the fact they enter Saturday’s showdown with a three-game losing streak. Here is how the two regular-season games between the Raiders and Patriots played out:
- On June 19 at Horlick Field, the Raiders escaped with a 23-16 victory only after intercepting two passes and recovering two fumbles. Powell completed 18 of 27 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown in that game.
- In the rematch Aug. 14 at Joliet Memorial Stadium, the Raiders rallied from a 6-0 deficit late in the game only after Garcia returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in overtime. The Raiders did not score for the first time until there was 1:11 left in the fourth quarter, when reserve quarterback Gordy Bittner Jr., lofted a 5-yard touchdown pass to Will Norwood.
Expect more of the same Saturday night, when Powell brings his Patriots back to Racine for a third meeting. The losing team will likely pack away its equipment until next season.
“I expect the same thing as the two prior games,” Kennedy said. “They have a lot of history, they’re a great organization, they have a lot of good football players down there, they play hard and they play whistle to whistle.
“I think it’s going to be close, it’s going to be a dogfight. They had a rough go of it as we did — they had a bunch of injuries. But that just shows that good teams find a way to get it done and that’s what Lincoln-Way has done.
“They have positioned themselves to get to the playoffs and you’ve got to watch them now.”
For the Raiders, it will start with a pass rush designed to rattle Powell. That pass rush has been effective most of the season behind seven sacks by Nick Jones, five and a half by DiQuan McRae and four each by Anton Graham and Gage Zahradnik.
“”He’s one of the smartest quarterbacks we’ve faced all year,” first-year Raiders defensive coordinator Jahamal Hardy said of Powell.
He pre-snaps reads, so he reads the defense very well.
“In the two games we played them, we put pressure on (Powell) and he doesn’t do well with pressure. “We’ve got to get him off his mark.
“The D-line is going to be our biggest help for this game.”
Jones is far more concerned with the Patriots’ offensive line than he is with Powell.
“They’ve got a good O-line,” Jones said. “They can move. I’m not really worried about Tony. It’s just the line. Without the line, Tony’s nobody.”
What is Jones’ mindset when it comes to sacking quarterbacks on Saturday nights?
“My thing is this — either you’re going to kill me or I’m going to get a sack,” Jones said. “My motor don’t stop. I don’t know what else to tell you.”
Meanwhile, there is encouraging and not so encouraging developments with the Raiders’ offense.
On the negative side, standout offensive tackle Isaiah Trussell won’t be available because of a work commitment. But center Ryan Gails and left tackle Terrence Clark, who have missed recent games with injuries, are expected back.
Also, there is a possibility that Howard Triplett, who was thought to be out for the season after suffering a knee injury against the Cowboys July 24, may return. Kennedy planned to monitor his progress at practice Wednesday night before making a decision.
Triplett has rushed for 647 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries this season.
“I think it would be really great if Howard could play,” Gails said. “Everyone loves him. He brings energy. You’ve seen him — he gets so excited. He brings an attitude to the game that is amazing.”
After Kennedy’s pre-practice speech Wednesday, the entire team is likely to have an attitude Saturday night. First-year running back Gregory Kennedy (no relation to Wilbert) certainly feels that way.
“It brings back so many memories of me having a friend who died,” Gregory Kennedy said of the speech. “I see what coach Wilbert is talking about. Just to hear that story, it brought everybody together and everybody’s a family now.
“You never know when it’s your last day.”
