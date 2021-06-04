Watch Now: Racine Raiders open MSFL play Saturday night

RACINE — As the Racine Raiders head into their Mid-States Football League schedule tonight 260 miles away in Marion, Ind., there’s plenty that’s going in this team’s favor.

Sure they lost their season opener last Saturday. But it was by just three points (26-23) against a Columbus Fire team that won national championships in 2018 and ’19. And it was the Raiders’ game to win until they got away from their running game late in the third quarter, when they were leading 23-14.

Which brings us to Howard Triplett, who is steadily emerging as one of the Raiders’ brightest talents in several years. Triplett was consistently ripping off nice chunks of yardage in the third quarter against the Fire with gains of 16, 8, 9, 7 and 8 yards.

“In the third quarter, that’s when I really started getting into it,” Triplett said. “I still had some jitters to get out because I didn’t play last season. Once I got the jitters out, it was on, man. There was no stopping me. The holes were easy to read and all the wrinkles were out.”

But when the Raiders returned to the pass late in the third quarter, an interception helped spark the Fire’s comeback. Triplett carried the ball just three times for nine yards in the fourth quarter, when the Raiders were outscored 12-0.