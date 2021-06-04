Watch Now: Racine Raiders open MSFL play Saturday night

RACINE — As the Racine Raiders head into their Mid-States Football League schedule tonight 260 miles away in Marion, Ind., there’s plenty that’s going in this team’s favor.
Sure they lost their season opener last Saturday. But it was by just three points (26-23) against a Columbus Fire team that won national championships in 2018 and ’19. And it was the Raiders’ game to win until they got away from their running game late in the third quarter, when they were leading 23-14.
Which brings us to Howard Triplett, who is steadily emerging as one of the Raiders’ brightest talents in several years. Triplett was consistently ripping off nice chunks of yardage in the third quarter against the Fire with gains of 16, 8, 9, 7 and 8 yards.
“In the third quarter, that’s when I really started getting into it,” Triplett said. “I still had some jitters to get out because I didn’t play last season. Once I got the jitters out, it was on, man. There was no stopping me. The holes were easy to read and all the wrinkles were out.”
But when the Raiders returned to the pass late in the third quarter, an interception helped spark the Fire’s comeback. Triplett carried the ball just three times for nine yards in the fourth quarter, when the Raiders were outscored 12-0.
In fairness to the Raiders, this was a preseason game and coaches certainly wanted to experiment with various players. But after Triplett rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries against a talented team, it’s clear that he’s going to be a real difference maker this season.
“He’s seeing lanes better, he’s dropped about 15 pounds or so, so he’s lighter on his feet, and he’s gotten smarter and he’s gotten more coachable,” Raiders quarterback Mitchell Farr said. “He worked almost every day in the offseason and he’s trying to be the best he can be. That’s what we need out of him.”
Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy credited his offensive line with much of Triplett’s success.
“I thought the offensive line played the best of the different groups,” he said. “There were some tremendous holes and Howard started getting in his rhythm with those guys. They (the Fire) really didn’t have an answer for that, so I was really pleased.”
What’s perhaps most impressive about Triplett is he’s been with the Raiders since 2015, yet he doesn’t turn 25 until July 9 and continues to improve. After missing part of the 2018 season with a broken left ankle, Triplett led the Raiders in rushing during their 14-1 season in 2019 with 1,255 yards and 14 touchdowns.
His career trajectory still appears to be ascending. Not only does he work out several times a week, Triplett is student of the game who is interested in NFL running backs who played before he was born in 1996.
“I just like running backs in general,” he said. “I don’t really have a favorite one, but I like old-school running backs. I like Eric Dickerson, Walter Payton, Earl Campbell and running backs like that.
“I like Le’Veon Bell, Marshawn Lynch and those guys, but I’m more of an old-school running back. Those are my idols.”
Triplett alone is scary enough for Raiders’ opponents. But with the arrival of Joe Garcia in the slot and the expected return of wide receiver Jordan Payne from an indoor league this month, the Raiders have a chance to be dominant on offense.
Garcia, a former All-State running back for Horlick, demonstrated his playmaking ability at receiver Saturday. He was ejected in the third quarter for being involved in a fight, but Garcia still led the Raiders with six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown and returned two punts for 49 yards.
“I can’t really say I’m surprised because I know what kind of athlete he is,” Kennedy said. “He’s been doing nice things in practice and he played really well.
“I expect a lot more out him. But he had a couple of real good returns, he had some real good catches, he got his touchdown and he looked real nice out there. I was very happy for Joe.”
That talent will be on display Saturday night, when the Raiders head to Indiana to play the Marion County Crusaders at Arsenal Tech High School.
The Crusaders are a first-year team in the MSFL, but they have earned some respect. They won the USA National Bowl weekend national championship in 2020.
While Kennedy said he doesn’t know much about the Crusaders, he feels good about the team he’s bringing to Marion.
“Defensively, I don’t think we played too bad,” said Kennedy, whose team outgained the Fire 341-175 in total yardage. “We gave up two special teams touchdowns and that kills you, but that defense was breaking on the ball well and there was some real nice plays by the DBs. I got to play almost everybody, which was the key thing I wanted to do.”
