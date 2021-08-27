Watch Now: Racine Raiders: Offensive coordinator Wooden trying to make some magic

RACINE — The new mastermind of the Racine Raiders’ offense relies on concepts that date back 30 years ago this fall on the practice field of Park High School.

His name is Anthony Wooden and he was entrusted by Phil Dobbs, Park’s longtime coach, to run his offense as a junior quarterback in 1991. But there was a caveat when Dobbs gave him the keys to the Panthers’ offense.

“When he actually handed me the reins, he said, ‘Your leadership is going to be defined by the way you play on and off the field. Ultimately, the team unison is going to be built off your platform,’” Wooden said.

“Did it put a lot of pressure on my shoulders? Yes it did. But at the same time he was basically letting me know that being a team player was the most important thing. Through everything I do, I implemented the team atmosphere.”

That philosophy will be in place Saturday night when the 47-year-old Wooden is offensive coordinator for his second game with the Raiders. Unlike his first game in that role, when the Raiders rallied to defeat the Lincoln-Way Patriots 12-6 Aug. 14, Wooden will be strategizing with almost a full complement of players Saturday night against the Southern Lakes Blue Devils.