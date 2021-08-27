Watch Now: Racine Raiders: Offensive coordinator Wooden trying to make some magic

RACINE — The new mastermind of the Racine Raiders’ offense relies on concepts that date back 30 years ago this fall on the practice field of Park High School.
His name is Anthony Wooden and he was entrusted by Phil Dobbs, Park’s longtime coach, to run his offense as a junior quarterback in 1991. But there was a caveat when Dobbs gave him the keys to the Panthers’ offense.
“When he actually handed me the reins, he said, ‘Your leadership is going to be defined by the way you play on and off the field. Ultimately, the team unison is going to be built off your platform,’” Wooden said.
“Did it put a lot of pressure on my shoulders? Yes it did. But at the same time he was basically letting me know that being a team player was the most important thing. Through everything I do, I implemented the team atmosphere.”
That philosophy will be in place Saturday night when the 47-year-old Wooden is offensive coordinator for his second game with the Raiders. Unlike his first game in that role, when the Raiders rallied to defeat the Lincoln-Way Patriots 12-6 Aug. 14, Wooden will be strategizing with almost a full complement of players Saturday night against the Southern Lakes Blue Devils.
Starting quarterback Mitchell Farr, who missed the Patriots game because of a funeral, is back. So is center Ryan Gails and wide receiver Jordan Payne, who are returning from injuries. And Howard Triplett, who was thought to be out for the season when he suffered a knee injury July 24 against the Illinois Cowboys, is expected back soon.
Wooden plans to bring out the best in his players in a tune-up before the Raiders host a first-round Mid-States Football League playoff game Sept. 11 at Horlick Field.
“I don’t think, as a whole, the talent on the team has been on the same page at the same time in a game,” Wooden said. “That will be a dangerous situation once they all start to click.
“We’re heading into the playoffs and we should be clicking already, but putting the talent on the field, we missed that as coaches this year. I want to put them in situationally and let them make their magic on the field. That’s what they’re good at and we just have to help them.”
Here are some of the players Wooden will be strategizing for Saturday night:
Farr has gone through ups and downs this season, but has still completed 77 of 141 passes for 1,041 yards, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- Rookie wide receiver Joe Garcia has been exceptional all season, catching 38 passes for 526 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 23 receptions more than anyone else on the team and has averaged 21.1 yards on punt returns. His 76-yard punt return in overtime against the Patriots sealed their come-from-behind victory.
“The great thing about Joe is he’s such a competitor and even when things aren’t going that well, he’s still out there giving 110%,” Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. “By him delaying like he did (on the punt return against the Patriots), he really set up the blocking. He was just phenomenal.”
Payne has caught nine passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns since returning to the Raiders in July from the Champions Indoor League. Considered by Kennedy to be one of the premier minor league players in the nation, Payne has been limited recently by a pulled hamstring and didn’t play against the Patriots, but will be back Saturday night.
- Perhaps providing the biggest boost of all is Triplett, who is expected back for the playoffs. At the time of his injury, Triplett had rushed for 647 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries. No other Raider has rushed for more than 100 yards this season.
If Wooden can bring out the magic he sees in those players, the Raiders could be playing for a national championship in addition to the MSFL title.
“We’re looking to be a little bit more aggressive with play-calling in regard to using our players more situationally,” said Wooden, who became offensive coordinator when Chris Hicks stepped down because of personal reasons. “With the talent we have, our flexibility should be utilized quite a bit more than we have. That’s what I’m looking to do.”
Running back Thomas Benko, who was lauded by Kennedy after grinding for 29 of his 39 yards in the second half against the Patriots, likes what he’s seen from Wooden.
“He’s pretty detailed in his work,” said Benko, who played on Waterford’s WIAA Division 2 runner-up team in 2011. “He wants everyone on the same page and he wants everyone to be doing what they’re supposed to be doing.
“He gets into the fine details, he gets fired up, he gets mad. Everyone’s got to have that mentality of stepping up and playing your role. When it’s your time to step up, you’ve got to do your job and know what you’re doing. He’s definitely brought that intensity and has made sure everyone’s on their toes.”