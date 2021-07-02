Watch Now: Racine Raiders: Defense looking dominant this season

RACINE — As the regular season approaches its midway mark, this is how the state of the Racine Raiders' shapes up:
Their offense is a work-in-progress with a huge upside, especially with the imminent return of wide receiver Jordan Payne. He's been playing with an indoor league team and is expected back this month.
As for their defense, that unit has already arrived.
When the Raiders return to action with a non-league game against the Chicago Falcons on Saturday night, first-year defensive coordinator Jahamal Hardy will have this on display:
• A run defense that has allowed its four opponents so far to rush for just 116 yards on 94 attempts. That's an average of 1.2 yards per rush.
• A pass defense that has allowed only 40 completions in 95 attempts for 465 yards. The Raiders have five interceptions and have allowed three touchdown passes.
Now imagine this unit combined with an offense that features Mitchell Farr at quarterback, Howard Triplett at running back and the receiving tandem of first-year sensation Joe Garcia and Payne, who made several big plays during the Raiders' playoff run in 2019.
This has the makings of something scary.
Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy is especially encouraged by the progress of a defense that lost safety J.D. Hardy — Jahamal's son — early in the season.
"I'm really happy," Kennedy said. "We had a big loss losing J.D. Hardy at the beginning of the year. He was a general with the defensive backs. He's a big team leader, so we needed guys to step up in his absence.
"With the defensive backs we have, we have good depth, we have a lot of talent back there."
Those defensive backs have a strong Racine County flavor. Cornerback Daquan Smith and strong free safety Channing Schultz were teammates at Case who graduated from the school in 2012. Strong safety Jersey Eickhorst graduated from St. Catherine's. Cornerback Joski Lymon is a Park graduate.
All have blended together to give the Raiders an exceptional pass defense.
"Daquan Smith, I can't say enough about that young man," Kennedy said. "He's one of those guys where you can set it and forget it. I like seeing him matched up on their best receiver. He does a tremendous job with that.
"We also move him around out there. He can also play safety. He plays out there on that island and he does it so well. He gives receivers fits, he plays them tight and he makes a lot of plays on balls breaking up things and he's physical. He comes up and takes on things.
"Joski on the other corner does an excellent job with his coverages. He's a bigger corner, so he can match up with receivers really well. And Joski's hard to beat. He's a very athletic kid and he just keeps improving."
The 27-year-old Smith, a former starter at Carroll University, has consistently made plays this season. He has nine solo tackles, four assists, 2½ tackles for loss and an interception.
He made perhaps his biggest play of the season June 19 against the Lincoln-Way Patriots, intercepting a tipped pass in the red zone and returned it 45 yards. That play was crucial in the Raiders' 23-16 victory.
And he made that play against Tony Powell, perhaps the most established quarterback in the Mid-States Football League.
"I watched the quarterback drop back, I read his eyes, Jersey made a good play on the ball and I returned it for 45 yards," Smith said.
How far can Smith see the Raiders going this season?
"A national championship," he said. "I believe our offense is coming together and getting a routine and a rhythm down. And the defense has been proving the last few years that we're the best defense in the league. I believe we can still dominate this league."
And now the rich are getting richer.
Justin Davis, a 6-foot-3 cornerback who has four years of experience, most recently with the Wisconsin Hitmen, joined the Raiders this season and has earned an increased amount of playing time.
"Davis is a new guy, but he's a vet," Kennedy said. "He brings a lot of athleticism, speed and he's physical. And he does a tremendous job on special teams. Against Lincoln-Way, he made several big plays on special teams — big tackles.
"He just really improved our special-teams play and, as I told the guys, of the three phases of the game, special teams is one you have to win every week. And that's what separated us against the Patriots. We had good field position and we had to make them work the field a lot of times."
Davis, who lives in Milwaukee, believes he has found a second home with the Raiders.
"I got welcomed with open arms and they're just like family," Davis said of the Raiders. "I put in the work to prove to them that I belong on the team."
Davis believes his height will be a factor as he earns more playing time.
"You don't really get my type of height with a cornerback," he said. "The quarterbacks really can't see over a tower out there. It's hard to get over me."
