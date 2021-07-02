Watch Now: Racine Raiders: Defense looking dominant this season

"I'm really happy," Kennedy said. "We had a big loss losing J.D. Hardy at the beginning of the year. He was a general with the defensive backs. He's a big team leader, so we needed guys to step up in his absence.

"With the defensive backs we have, we have good depth, we have a lot of talent back there."

Those defensive backs have a strong Racine County flavor. Cornerback Daquan Smith and strong free safety Channing Schultz were teammates at Case who graduated from the school in 2012. Strong safety Jersey Eickhorst graduated from St. Catherine's. Cornerback Joski Lymon is a Park graduate.

All have blended together to give the Raiders an exceptional pass defense.

"Daquan Smith, I can't say enough about that young man," Kennedy said. "He's one of those guys where you can set it and forget it. I like seeing him matched up on their best receiver. He does a tremendous job with that.

"We also move him around out there. He can also play safety. He plays out there on that island and he does it so well. He gives receivers fits, he plays them tight and he makes a lot of plays on balls breaking up things and he's physical. He comes up and takes on things.

