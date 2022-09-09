Watch Now: High school football: Waterford gets untracked against Union Grove

WATERFORD — After making a strong recovery following a 1-3 start last season, the Waterford High School football team has a chance to pull off another salvage job.

All the Wolverines have to do is follow Carson Bilitz's lead.

The junior fullback and middle linebacker rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries in Waterford's 41-22 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Union Grove Friday night.

Could an encore be in store for a Waterford (1-3, 1-1 SLC) after it went 6-5 and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs? That was the buzz among Waterford's players after being told by coach Adam Bakken how proud he was of their effort Friday night.

"We played so hard," said Bilitz, who was voted by his teammates as Waterford's Most Valuable Player as a sophomore last season. "We know we can do that every week. We just have to put it out on the field.

"I love the line. They were just amazing tonight."

Quarterback Max Northrop, who attempted just two passes on a night when the Wolverines rushed for 411 yards and averaged 9.7 yards per carry, was also encouraged after thid badly-needed victory.

"I think it's definitely a matter of getting back to being Waterford tough, as coach Bakken said. "We find it every year. But it's about finding it right away and applying it.

"Obviously, we lacked that the first three games, but I think we've found it. Once we find it, we're just a hard team to stop. We're just really prideful and we're a bunch of dogs."

Bakken pointed out that while Waterford started 1-3 each of the last two seasons, this team has the advantage in terms of its conference record.

"We're in a better position this year than last year because we started 0-2 in the conference last year and we're 1-1 now," he said. "We talked about how we had to get into some type of a rhythm offense, which we hadn't done all year.

"Our biggest difference tonight was our offensive line. From side to side, they played just fabulous."

That new line is comprised of junior tackles Henry Muralt and Kolby Woitowicz, guards Brodie Shepstone (senior) and Robbie Kedrowicz (sophomore) and senior tight end Gavin Landish.

Junior running back Sutton Keller also took advantage of the holes that line was creating with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

But the headliner on this night was Bilitz, who ran for touchdowns of 8, 35 and 50 yards in the first half and 24 yards in the second half. He also had two solo tackles and three assists on defense.

"You can't stop him," Northrop said. "I don't think there's anybody in Wisconsin who will go head to head with him. He's run you over. And he doesn't get tired. He never gets tired.

"I have so much respect for him, coming on as a sophomore and doing what he did last year. He's picking up where he left off and he's faster than he was last year. He's definitely the most explosive player on the team."

Union Grove coach Craig McClelland was equally impressed.

"Anywhere you look, he's on the field," McClelland said. "He's running down the field on kickoffs making plays, he's on their defense making plays and he's running down the sideline for touchdowns.

"The kid never leaves the field. He's definitely one of the special ones in the league."

While Waterford had a sense of righting its ship Friday night, it's more of desperate situation for Union Grove (0-4, 0-2 SEC). One year after finishing 11-2, defeating Waterford twice and advancing to the third round of the playoffs, Union Grove is dealing with a lack of depth.

With most players having to go both ways, fatigue was evident. And Waterford capitalized with five of their its touchdowns covering at least 24 yards. By halftime, the Wolverines had a commanding 34-14 lead.

"Right now, we're 0-4, so we have to find a way to get a win," said McClelland, whose team hosts Burlington Friday night. "By any means necessary, we've got to find a way to get into the win column.

"I don't want to say we're in desperation mode right now, but that's what it kind of feels like to me. We're going to go as hard as we can to prepare for Burlington because they're another really good team.

"I've been on both sides and this side is no fun. Winning is more fun."

The Broncos were led by Nathan Williams, who completed 22 of 34 passes for 189 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. His scoring passes covered 5 yards to Matthew Gruber in the second quarter and 6 yards to Jackson Licht in the third.

Union Grove's first touchdown was by Kacey Spranger, who scored on a 30-yard run in the second quarter. Spranger rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries.