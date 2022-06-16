Watch Now: Hardy back as Raiders' leader after two years

RACINE — The Enforcer is back.

After two long years away, J.D. Hardy has returned as leader of the Racine Raiders' defense, making plays as a safety and willing his teammates to also make a difference on the field.

The 28-year-old native of Waukegan, Ill., was absent with the rest of the Raiders two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out their season. And in April 2021, Hardy tore his right Achilles tendon early during his first practice of the season, relegating him to the sidelines for another season.

And now he's back, with five interceptions in his first four games (he had seven in six years prior to this season). Hardy is doing his job at least as well as he ever has and he's making sure his teammates are following his lead.

"He leads more with his mouth and he's going to let you know when you've messed up," said Channing Schultz, the Raiders' other starting safety. "He doesn't care who you are. He'll let you know."

It certainly can't be said that Jedeniah David Hardy isn't leading by example with his five interceptions and consistent run support. The Raiders have responded with a 4-1 record (including one forfeit victory) and their only loss was 14-12 to the Illinois Cowboys June 4.

The Raiders' most recent game exemplified the Hardy fighting spirit, considering they recovered from 19-9 halftime deficit to edge the Wisconsin Hitmen 35-34 in a three-hour, 50-minute marathon last Saturday.

They'll try to carry over that momentum Saturday in a 7 p.m. Mid-States Football League game against the Midway Marauders at Horlick Field. Hardy will be directing his teammates once again, bringing something that seemed to be missing last season.

"It's nice to be back and to be contributing to the team," Hardy said in a business-like tone reflective of his playing style. "Last year, I could only contribute from the sideline. This year, I'm able to strap up with my fellow players.

"We've got an All-Star player with Channing at safety and we have a first-team player at cornerback with Daquan Smith. Our chemistry hasn't been there for the last three or four years, so me being back in the rotation, I feel it makes it a lot easier for everybody."

Hardy had come into his own during the 2019 season, when the Raiders were 14-0 before losing in a national semifinal game against the Detroit Ravens. After the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic, Hardy couldn't wait to get started again in 2021.

It all came to an end within about 10 minutes or so.

"We were in practice and we were doing one-on-ones and I went to break on the ball," Hardy said. "When I pushed off on my right foot, it just snapped and I felt it roll up the back of my right leg."

Instead of showcasing his talents on the new artificial turf at Horlick Field, Hardy found himself confined to a bed for what seemed like eternity after surgery on April 29, 2021. There was the support of his family — his wife of 10 years, Jocelyn Hardy-Parsell, son Josiah, 6, and daughter Jayliana, 3, but there was also such a feeling of emptiness without football.

"It was probably like the worst thing I ever had," he said. "I was in bed for about a month, I couldn't really go up and down the stairs, I was in a boot for like three months and going to therapy like three times a week.

"I got depressed because I wasn't really mobile where I could do things on my own. So it's one of the toughest injuries I've had and I've been playing football for over 15 years."

It was especially difficult for Hardy when he witnessed plays from the Raiders' sideline that didn't meet his expectations. And there wasn't a thing he could do about it.

"It was tough because there were plays where I knew if I was playing, that wouldn't have happened," Hardy said. "We had a couple guys who were still learning the defense.

"But I was making sure I was giving everybody advice like, 'This will work.' I was kind of in a coach mode with my teammates."

And now he's a coach of sorts on the field. And the bite to the Raiders' defense that was missing at times last season has been restored.

"I personally think he's the heart and soul of that defense," said wide receiver Jordan Payne, who goes against Hardy in practice. "He plays with heart, he hits hard, he plays physical and he plays every down.

"He has a side of him that you want to see on every team. He's definitely one of our leaders on that defense and he brings that passion. He's always there to make a play. And he always makes plays when we need him.

"So J.D.'s definitely a huge, huge piece of our defense and a huge piece of our team."

