Watch Now: Foldy making instant impact for Raiders

RACINE — No way was Vinnie Scacco going to take no for an answer.

It was on prom night this year and Garrett Foldy was over visiting with Scacco’s son, Gianni. The two were teammates on the Union Grove High School football team last fall and Vinnie is offensive line coach for the Racine Raiders. The elder Scacco also coached at Union Grove last fall.

Vinnie strongly believed Foldy would be a great addition to the Raiders as a linebacker despite his modest size (5-foot-10, 200 pounds). And he didn’t hesitate to put his best persuasive skills to work in making his case.

“Garrett said he wasn’t going to college and I thought, ‘That’s way too much talent not to be playing football,’ “ Vinnie Scacco said. “He came over to my house for prom and I wouldn’t let him leave until he said he was coming out. And his mom’s ecstatic that I talked him into it.”

The same could be said for the Raiders. Despite his size and age — Foldy doesn’t turn 19 until September — this kid has made an immediate impact for the Raiders at middle and outside linebacker.

He made his first appearance June 4 against the Illinois Cowboys, playing on special teams. He has at either middle linebacker or outside linebacker each of the next four weeks and has more than held his own.

Playing with and against athletes a decade older than him, Foldy has diagnosed plays, made the correct reads and finished the job. Maybe he hasn’t made many highlight reel plays, but the point is, he’s making plays.

“He shows some good instincts, especially at middle linebacker,” Raiders defensive coordinator Jahamal Hardy said. “He plays pretty smart, he’s got some good quickness, he’s a good athletic kid and he’s made an impact for us.”

Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, who has been affiliated with the Raiders since 1989, was asked this question: How many players Foldy’s age have you seen make an impact on the Raiders?

Kennedy mentioned one player: Former Park standout Turner Ray Morris, who, like Foldy, was a running back and linebacker in high school.

“Turner Ray was like that,” Kennedy said. “He was a young guy who came up here and just lit it up. So to see somebody like this young man come here like that, it’s very rare.

“He played high school football a year ago and now he’s playing with grown men. The average age of this league is probably 29 or 30. That’s a big difference in maturity and physical ability and everything.

“For him to be able to come in here and contribute and play very well, it’s amazing.”

Foldy, a Racine native who was a three-year starter for Union Grove, earned second-team All-Racine County honors last fall after leading the Broncos to an 11-3 record and the third-round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

A case could be made that it was the most memorable season in the history of the program, but Foldy assumed his football career was over at that point. He had started his own company, Pure Pine Landscaping, and bought a truck for $17,000, so that’s where Foldy directed his focus.

He was aware of the record-breaking career his coach at Union Grove, Craig McClelland, had with the Raiders from 2011-14.

“I never talked to Craig about it, but that’s kind of what got me into it — seeing how good he was,” Foldy said. “I like coaching and this is kind of a step to get into coaching — playing at a higher level. And then you can coach at a high level, too.”

The clincher was when Vinnie Scacco convinced Foldy to give the Raiders a try.

“I kept telling Vinnie that I was worried that I was too small and he kept telling me that I was big enough and that I could handle it,” Foldy said. “I trust his opinion. I’ve known him since I was a kid and I know he wouldn’t steer me wrong. So I figured I might as well try it out and see how it goes.”

Foldy has no regrets even after suffering an injury that knocked him out of the Raiders’ most recent game — June 25 against the Chicago Birdgang. He is expected back Saturday night when he Raiders host the Cowboys in a 7 p.m. game at Horlick Field.

The Raiders, Cowboys and Wisconsin Hitmen are each 3-2 in the MSFL, one game behind the Birdgang.

“We’ll see what the end of the season brings,” Foldy said when asked about his long-term future in football. “I plan on playing as long as my body will let me play.”

Could Foldy have seen himself in his role as a starter when he signed with the Raiders out of high school? Not at all.

“I definitely did not expect to start the second week,” he said. “But obviously, things changed and it worked out in my favor, I guess.”

Here’s one more thought about Foldy: He led Union Grove in rushing as a sophomore during the 2019 season. Could he ever see himself playing running back for the Raiders?

“I’ve always loved playing running back,” he said. “It’s always been my first option. For the longest time, I was a running back. I didn’t start playing linebacker until my sophomore year of high school.

“That was my first year of playing linebacker in my life.”

He sure is playing like a seasoned pro — and at a higher level — less than three years later.