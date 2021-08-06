Watch Now: Battered, bruised Racine Raiders try to get back on track at home

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You know, we’re just going to have to go in the tool shed and get some other players to step up and fill in and just try and ride this out until we can get some guys healthy,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got a big game this week, we need a win, so we’ll have to look on the other side of the ball and see who can help us out on offense.”

Turn to your program Saturday night to see who fills in for Gails at center. And to see who lines up in the backfield. And to see who plays at wide receiver if Payne and veteran Terrence Fitch can’t play.

Payne, who was attending to his injured hamstring before practice Wednesday, will try to do his part by gutting through this game,

“I’m testing it out today,” he said Wednesday. “If I feel good today ... I mean, we’re at the final stretch where every game matters. I realize that I don’t do any good for my team when I’m resting up.

“I’ll be smart about it, but at the end of the day, I have to push through the final two games and then I’ll rest up going into the playoffs and then we’ll pick it back up.”