Watch Now: Battered, bruised Racine Raiders try to get back on track at home

RACINE — After what seemed like more time than usual, the coaches holed up in the claustrophobic office under the east stands of Horlick Field finally started to file out Wednesday night.
There was so much to discuss on this night.
Practice would start at Horlick Field within a matter of minutes, but the question was, who would be out there? Who would replace who? That’s how beat up the Raiders are going into Saturday night’s Mid-States Football League game against the Chi City Ducks.
In fact, Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, who was a rookie defensive lineman with the team in 1989, can’t recall an injury situation that is as ominous as it is now. Anticipating the question from a reporter as he sat in that coaches office Wednesday night, Kennedy pulled out his phone to assess the list.
Running back Howard Triplett, the Raiders’ leading rusher for the last several years, is out for the season with a knee injury. And then Kennedy recited so many other names.
“It’s incredible the number of injuries we have,” Kennedy said. “We don’t have any running backs left. We had two guys stepping in (for Triplett) — Kevin Morris and Torrie Ruffin, who are defensive players. So all of the running backs are hurt. We’re hoping to get some of them back, but I’m not sure when.
“We had four receivers last Saturday night and we were missing two of the four starters, so we’re hurting there, too. I had six offensive linemen and now (Ryan) Gails is hurt, so we’re down to five.”
Encouraging news for this team is hard to come by at the moment, but there’s this:
- The Raiders will be playing their final regular-season home game after two straight road losses.
- They’ll be matched against a team with a .500 MSFL record after playing two of the league’s best teams in the Illinois Cowboys and Midway Marauders.
- Wide receiver Jordan Payne, who is considered by Kennedy to be one of the premier minor league players in the nation, will try to play through a strained left hamstring after sitting out last week’s game.
Still, given the Raiders’ medical situation, nothing is a given these days.
“You know, we’re just going to have to go in the tool shed and get some other players to step up and fill in and just try and ride this out until we can get some guys healthy,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got a big game this week, we need a win, so we’ll have to look on the other side of the ball and see who can help us out on offense.”
Turn to your program Saturday night to see who fills in for Gails at center. And to see who lines up in the backfield. And to see who plays at wide receiver if Payne and veteran Terrence Fitch can’t play.
Payne, who was attending to his injured hamstring before practice Wednesday, will try to do his part by gutting through this game,
“I’m testing it out today,” he said Wednesday. “If I feel good today ... I mean, we’re at the final stretch where every game matters. I realize that I don’t do any good for my team when I’m resting up.
“I’ll be smart about it, but at the end of the day, I have to push through the final two games and then I’ll rest up going into the playoffs and then we’ll pick it back up.”
Another key player who is hurting is quarterback Mitchell Farr, who declined to disclose the nature of his injuries. He struggled last Saturday and was replaced by Gordy Bittner Jr., in the second quarter after completing three of seven passes for five yards. He was intercepted once and lost a fumble.
“I wasn’t feeling the best, but I still tried to push through it,” Farr said. “I got a few things going on with myself where, mentally, I wasn’t there. I’ll pick it up. It’s nothing I’ve never dealt with before, so we’ll get things going.”
If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the Raiders were competitive with two of the league’s best teams despite having so many injuries. They lost to the Cowboys 42-37 before losing to the Marauders 27-12.
“The thing that I’m encouraged about is that even with all these injuries, we’re in all these games,” Kennedy said. “The way the team fought back last week, in the third quarter, we got them very nervous. The whole outlook of that game changed until that last turnover. But we were pushing them. We were challenging them.
“So the guys are still playing hard. A lot of it is we have younger guys out there playing, so we have less experience. They have big shoes to fill. How do you fill Jordan Payne’s shoes? How do you fill Howard’s shoes?
“These are big-time players they’re stepping in for and to expect them to have the kind of production that those guys are having is not real realistic at this point in their careers.”
In Photos: Racine Raiders cruise to 45-0 win over Leyden Lions
Racine Raiders
The Racine Raiders finished an undefeated season for the first time since 2016 with a 45-0 win over the Leyden Lions, Saturday night at Historic Horlick Field.