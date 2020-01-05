Vikings upset Saints in overtime in NFC wildcard playoff game

Replays on the video board showed a possible push-off by Rudolph on defensive back P.J. Williams as he leaped to make the catch that ended the game.

"They brought all-out pressure and then Kirk made a great throw," Rudolph said. "Like I said, I'm just so proud of our guys. I'm proud of Kirk, blocking out the noise and coming down here and playing huge all game."

Minnesota's defensive front forced record-setting quarterback Drew Brees into two turnovers — one game after the Saints had finished the regular season with an NFL record-low eight. Brees also was sacked three times and finished 26 of 33 for 208 yards, one TD and an interception.

New Orleans trailed by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter but forced overtime with Brees' 20-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill, a key defensive stand after Brees' lost fumble, and Wil Lutz' 49-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

Brees' first turnover came on a deep throw downfield for Ted Ginn Jr. late in the first half. Safety Anthony Harris corralled the ball as he fell to the turf and then returned it 30 yards across midfield. That led to Cook's first touchdown on a 5-yard run that gave the Vikings their first lead at 13-10.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}