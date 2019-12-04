Valdes-Scantling trying to get back into swing of things

Valdes-Scantling injured his knee and ankle during the team’s Oct. 14 victory over Detroit on Monday Night Football, when he was bent backward but somehow avoided what looked at the time like possible season-ending injuries. Although he finished the game, he scarcely practiced the following week and was listed as questionable for the Oct. 20 game against Oakland. He was a game-time decision and wound up playing, catching a 59-yard deep ball to start the second half and a victory-clinching 74-yard touchdown catch-and-run up the left sideline on a short pass from Rodgers.

In the five games since, however, Valdes-Scantling has been targeted for just 10 passes, catching just two for 11 yards. He didn’t have a catch last week against the Giants, the third time in four games that he failed to record a reception. In the Packers’ 37-8 loss at San Francisco two weeks ago, he had a chance to make a 36-yard touchdown catch at the end line early in the fourth quarter but appeared to not know where he was on the field.

While head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged afterward that “you’d like to have some awareness right there,” he has been publicly supportive of Valdes-Scantling and has insisted he and the other offensive coaches need to do more to keep Valdes-Scantling involved.