UW's recruiting class among best in the nation

Chryst said he believes his staff’s continuity and coaches building a history with the university help them understand what kind of player fits with the program.

“I think our players do a great job of connecting with recruits, too, and they want to be a part of (it),” he said.

UW is ahead of the pace it set last summer in terms of players committed, and it’s still in the running for five-star offensive lineman prospect Nolan Rucci, the younger brother of Badgers tight end Hayden Rucci.

The 2021 class has at least one player at each position thus far except wide receiver. Three-star receiver prospect Skyler Bell has emerged as a top target after receiving a UW scholarship offer in April, although both 247Sports and Rivals predict he’ll choose Iowa.

Chryst eager to see ‘next-ups’

The Badgers didn’t lose a large number of players from its 10-4 team last season, but one could argue they lost some of the most impactful.

Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and center Tyler Biadasz were anchors of the offense, while linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr were defensive leaders and the team’s top pass-rushers.