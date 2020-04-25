UW's Baun drafted by Saints

Baun did not have any injuries reported at the combine or in the weeks after, and he said on a media call that he has a clean bill of health.

“I really don’t have any idea,” Baun said when asked why he dropped in the draft. “As a matter of fact, I don’t really care what it was. I’m just so happy I’m fulfilling a life-long dream.”

Baun doesn’t fit the prototype for either inside or outside linebacker at the NFL level. He has pass-rush skills and the speed to get around tackles, but he doesn’t have the size of a traditional edge defender. He has the speed to play inside, but hasn’t done it at the college level.

Baun also submitted a diluted urine test at the NFL scouting combine. Baun told the league the diluted sample was due to consuming too much water in an effort to keep his weight up, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported teams believed him and didn’t think it was an issue.

But the Saints saw enough in Baun to give up a future third-round pick to move up and pick him, and he’ll be a versatile piece of a defense that ranked seventh in total defense last season.