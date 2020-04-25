UW's Baun drafted by Saints

Zack Baun made it his mission in his final college season to do enough to be drafted by an NFL team.
He didn’t care which round, or which team, he just wanted a chance to make his dream of playing pro football come true.
A breakout senior season as an outside linebacker at the University of Wisconsin, coupled with speed and explosiveness he proved at the NFL scouting combine and UW’s pro day, shot Baun up draft boards and raised his profile as a pro prospect.
He ended up waiting longer than many expected, but Baun was finally picked with the 10th pick of the third round (74th overall) by the New Orleans Saints. The Saints moved up 14 picks in the third round to select Baun.
Baun joins veterans Demario David and Kiko Alonzo in the Saints’ linebacking corps. Former UW star Ryan Ramczyk is the starting right tackle for New Orleans.
Baun was listed by ESPN as its best available player from the middle of the second round until he was picked.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network said on ESPN’s broadcast that medical concerns were a big factor in Baun’s wait.
“There’s a lot of things Zack Baun can do,” Jeremiah said. “If not for some concerns medically, he would’ve been long gone by this time. That’s the only reason he was on the board at this point.”
Baun did not have any injuries reported at the combine or in the weeks after, and he said on a media call that he has a clean bill of health.
“I really don’t have any idea,” Baun said when asked why he dropped in the draft. “As a matter of fact, I don’t really care what it was. I’m just so happy I’m fulfilling a life-long dream.”
Baun doesn’t fit the prototype for either inside or outside linebacker at the NFL level. He has pass-rush skills and the speed to get around tackles, but he doesn’t have the size of a traditional edge defender. He has the speed to play inside, but hasn’t done it at the college level.
Baun also submitted a diluted urine test at the NFL scouting combine. Baun told the league the diluted sample was due to consuming too much water in an effort to keep his weight up, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported teams believed him and didn’t think it was an issue.
But the Saints saw enough in Baun to give up a future third-round pick to move up and pick him, and he’ll be a versatile piece of a defense that ranked seventh in total defense last season.
“I just got off the phone with the linebackers coach (Michael Hodges) and he said he’s already imagining up different ways to put me in and get me involved. I’m really excited for what he’s got in store,” Baun said.
Baun’s selection marks the fifth consecutive draft in which a Badgers outside linebacker has been selected. Andrew Van Ginkel was selected in the fifth round last year, Jack Cichy was picked in the sixth round in 2018, T.J. Watt (first) and Vince Beigel (fourth) were chosen in 2017, and Joe Schobert was the first pick in the fourth round in 2016.
Baun — who was a dual-threat quarterback at Brown Deer High School before shifting to defense when arriving at UW — was able to hone his athleticism and refine his pass-rushing throughout his Badgers career.
He posted 12½ sacks last year en route to becoming the program’s first consensus All-American linebacker, and had 30½ career tackles for loss.
“I think he’s best served going forward,” ESPN’s Louis Riddick said of Baun. “Putting pressure on the passer, he can play off the ball, play in the stack position as the sam backer, maybe even a mike, but this is a guy whose job it’s going to be to get after quarterbacks and put them on their back because that’s what he’s been successful at doing at Wisconsin.”
