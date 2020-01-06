UW football: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus headed to NFL draft

The University of Wisconsin football team lost another key piece of its offense to the NFL draft on Monday.

Junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus tweeted his decision to enter the 2020 NFL draft, ending a strong and at times tumultuous career with the Badgers.

Cephus was the Badgers’ best receiver this season, tallying 59 catches, 901 yards and seven touchdowns — all team-highs. He had 93 catches, 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career at UW.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the talent to play the game of football. I want to thank my coaches, coach (Paul) Chryst and (wide receivers) coach (Ted) Gilmore for believing in me — a kid from Macon, Georgia, who was a basketball player,” Cephus said in a video posted on social media.

“I want to thank coach Gilmore for being behind me through thick and thin, and always having my back. I want to thank my teammates for all the blood sweat and tears that we shared with each other. I want to thank my family for sticking with me and having my back through it all. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in college, and now I’m excited to declare for the 2020 NFL draft.”