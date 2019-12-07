UW football: Ohio State overpowers Badgers in 2nd half, wins Big Ten title 34-21

On that first drive, Coan’s feet were a crucial weapon for the Badgers — a theme throughout the first half. He juked out OSU’s Brandon Browning to gain 7 yards on a third-and-6 to extend the Badgers’ first drive. The next snap, junior tailback Jonathan Taylor ran up the gut for a 44-yard score and stunned a crowd that heavily favored the Buckeyes.

UW caught a break when Ohio State’s punt bounced into the end zone, and they took advantage of it by making plays to extend the ensuing drive on third and fourth down.

Coan hit Cephus on a slant route to convert a third-and-9 near midfield, and UW coach Paul Chryst kept his foot on the gas three plays later by going for it on fourth-and-4 at the Buckeyes’ 36-yard line. Danny Davis picked up 5 yards on a jet sweep handoff to keep the drive alive. Coan then used his legs again on third-and-9, slipping out of a sack and sprinting to gain the needed yardage.

Coan fooled the Ohio State defense by keeping the ball on an option play and scored from the 14, putting the Buckeyes behind by two scores for the first time this season at 14-0.

UW captured momentum with more aggressive play-calling late in the second quarter.