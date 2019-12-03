UW football: Badgers will try to corral Ohio State's tenacious Chase Young

Not much went right for the University of Wisconsin football team the first time it played Ohio State this season.

Its offense never got rolling, and despite the defense keeping the Badgers in the game until the third quarter, the Buckeyes proved to be too much and pulled away with a 38-7 win.

Ohio State junior defensive end Chase Young — a Heisman Trophy hopeful and the Football Bowl Subdivision’s leader in sacks this season with 16½ — controlled that October game. He produced four sacks, two of which forced fumbles that Ohio State recovered. That performance still bothers UW offensive linemen Cole Van Lanen and Tyler Biadasz.

“I think as an O-line we need to be smarter in the way we set, understanding the down-and-distance situations. We didn’t do that. I think we weren’t prepared for what they brought us on defense and I know we will be this time,” Van Lanen said. “We’re just weren’t playing our football. We weren’t playing together. We’re so much of a better team now and we’re just ready to get that second chance.”

Biadasz lamented the errors the line made, including false starts and a snap infraction he was flagged for after a slick ball squirted out of his hand.