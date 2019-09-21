Paul Chryst sent a message from the start Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
After the University of Wisconsin football team won the coin toss, its coach elected to take the ball. Faced with a possible three-and-out on the opening drive, Chryst kept his offense on the field and went for it on fourth down in UW territory.
He went for it on fourth down two more times in a thoroughly dominant first half that helped carry the No. 13 Badgers to an impressive, 35-14 victory over No. 11 Michigan.
After two blowout wins over outmatched opponents to open the season, it was fair to wonder if UW was for real.
The answer, it seems, is a resounding yes.
The Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) won convincingly despite not having star tailback Jonathan Taylor for the entire second quarter. Taylor sat out with cramping issues after scoring on a 72-yard run with 2 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the first quarter but still managed to finish with 143 rushing yards and two scores on only 12 touches in the first half.
He returned in the third quarter and finished the game with 203 yards on 23 carries. His two touchdowns give him 10 on the season.
Meanwhile, Jack Coan was efficient through the air — 13 of 16 for 128 yards — and rushed for two scores.
UW bullied Michigan in the trenches, finishing with a 359-40 cushion in rushing yardage.
Chryst set the tone on the opening drive with his decision to go for it against a Michigan defense that traditionally has been one of the best in the nation the past three years.
After Coan was ruled short of the first-down sticks, setting up a fourth-and-1 at the UW 34, Chryst gambled. Using a personnel grouping that essentially included eight offensive linemen, Taylor found enough space created by those big bodies to gain three yards and move the chains. He had runs of 18 and 14 yards to set up a 1-yard score on third-and-goal that gave UW the lead for good.
You have free articles remaining.
That 12-play, 75-yard drive lasted 6:25, but it wasn’t even the Badgers’ longest of the game.
Later, after Taylor had left the game, Coan scored from the 1 on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal to cap a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took 8:29 off the clock.
That series wasn’t all ground-and-pound. UW had two explosive plays on the drive, including one after Chryst again rolled the dice. Faced with a fourth-and-3 from the Michigan 42, Chryst again kept his offense on the field and Coan found junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus down the sideline for 26 yards.
Coan made it 28-0 with 57 seconds left in the first half when he scrambled 25 yards for a score.
At halftime, UW had run 43 plays to Michigan’s 22 and outgained the Wolverines 312-96. The biggest disparity came in rushing yards: Badgers 200, Wolverines 9.
After the Badgers took their opening series of the second half 84 yards on 13 plays — fullback John Chenal ended the 8:02 drive with a 2-yard score to make it 35-0 — the only drama was whether the UW defense could keep its shutout streak.
The Wolverines (2-1, 0-1) finally got on the board on a touchdown pass from Shea Patterson to tight end Sean McKeon late in the third quarter, ending a run of 162 minutes, 52 seconds without a point this season for UW opponents.
But there was plenty of bad news for the defense that drive: Starting safeties Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson were both ejected for targeting, meaning they’ll miss the first half of next week’s game vs. Northwestern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.