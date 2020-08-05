UW football: Badgers release 2020 football schedule

If the college football season is able to be played this fall, the University of Wisconsin football team now knows who it’ll face and when.
The Big Ten Conference announced its football schedule during a Big Ten Network broadcast Wednesday morning, 27 days after the conference decided its teams would only play each other in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Badgers will play 10 Big Ten opponents — six from the Big Ten West and four from the East — nine of which were on their schedule before the move to a conference-only model. The extra game from the East comes against Rutgers.
Training camp for UW will begin training camp on Friday, a day later than originally scheduled. When training camp would open was up in the air as of late last week.
The schedule was designed to provide flexibility in case games need to be postponed due to the pandemic. All opponents in Weeks 3 and 4 — Nebraska and Minnesota for the Badgers — have matching bye weeks later in the season in case games must be moved. All teams have an open date on Nov. 28 as well.
The Big Ten Championship Game is slated for Dec. 5, but can be moved back to Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 if needed.
The number of fans allowed at games if they’re played is still to be determined, but there will not be season tickets for UW games. In a letter to season ticket holders, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said, “We are greatly appreciative that 85 percent of our season ticket holders made the choice to order season tickets again this year and it disappoints me that we will not be able to provide those season tickets.”
In the same letter, season-ticket buyers were given the option to donate their purchase to the Badger Legacy Campaign, apply their payment to 2021 season tickets, or receive a refund.
Games are beginning the same weekend as originally scheduled, something that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren says is intended to provide the most flexibility.
“We are very hopeful to have a Big Ten football season, to have fall sports in our Big Ten Conference, but again we’re approaching this entire process on a day-to-day basis,” Warren said on BTN. “This will not be a straight line this year. We’ve released the schedule, but we’ve done it in a context of we have to plan ahead, but we understand that we are in a pandemic.
“I’m confident that we’ve done everything we possibly can up to this moment to feel comfortable to move to tomorrow. This is a day-to-day situation; it epitomizes fluidity.”
In a letter to conference athletic directors last week, Warren and Dr. Chris Kratochvil — the chair of the conference’s task force on emerging infectious diseases — said there were no guarantees that the fall seasons would happen. In its news release announcing the schedule, the conference reiterated that point.
“In making this announcement, the Conference acknowledges that there is much work to be done on our campuses, in our communities and across the country to gain control of a virus that continues to spread at an alarming rate. While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur,” the statement read.
Warren said he believes the Big Ten is doing everything it can to give its teams a chance to play this fall.
“All we can do is to be organized, be methodical, be very thoughtful, make sure that we’re treating our student-athletes with the utmost respect and decorum, creating an environment for our student-athletes, coaches and everyone that’s involved in the Big Ten to be safe, to be healthy and that’s good enough for them,” he Warren said.
Big Ten teams will be tested at least twice a week for COVID-19, as part of new requirements from the conference.
The protocols detail how all of the Big Ten fall sports will operate in terms of testing and isolating student-athletes, coaches and staff members as they attempt to play their seasons during the pandemic.
Under the updated rules, all individuals tested must use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, the conference will coordinate centralized testing through a third-part lab, and the frequency of testing will be determined by the level of contact risk. Warren said using a third-party lab for testing was necessary for consistency and credibility.
Individual schools will be in charge of testing until games are slated to begin, then the third-party lab will take over. Tests are required within three days of competition for sports with one game a week — for instance, on Wednesday for a Saturday football game — along with another.
Individuals who test positive with symptoms are to be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms and another day after recovery. Those who test positive without symptoms must also isolate for 10 days, and all individuals who test positive must receive a cardiac workup and be cleared by the team physician to return to practice or play.
College football note
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.
UConn had been scheduled to play its first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference.
