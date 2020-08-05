UW football: Badgers release 2020 football schedule

In a letter to conference athletic directors last week, Warren and Dr. Chris Kratochvil — the chair of the conference’s task force on emerging infectious diseases — said there were no guarantees that the fall seasons would happen. In its news release announcing the schedule, the conference reiterated that point.

“In making this announcement, the Conference acknowledges that there is much work to be done on our campuses, in our communities and across the country to gain control of a virus that continues to spread at an alarming rate. While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur,” the statement read.

Warren said he believes the Big Ten is doing everything it can to give its teams a chance to play this fall.

“All we can do is to be organized, be methodical, be very thoughtful, make sure that we’re treating our student-athletes with the utmost respect and decorum, creating an environment for our student-athletes, coaches and everyone that’s involved in the Big Ten to be safe, to be healthy and that’s good enough for them,” he Warren said.

Big Ten teams will be tested at least twice a week for COVID-19, as part of new requirements from the conference.