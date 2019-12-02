UW football: Badgers know they must bring it against Ohio State in title game

During a media conference call on Sunday, Chryst said preparing for another game against Ohio State requires finding a balance between staying true to the team’s identity and what has worked and employing new schemes.

“We’ve played 12 games, and you are kind of who you are. If you’re playing in a game such as this, you’ve done some things well along the way,” Chryst said. “I think every game you try to (find) what are a couple things that either we’ve been practicing but haven’t done yet, or is there something that you see on film that maybe you can do something as just a one-off of what you’re doing. All in all, I think players play best when they’re doing things that they know and they’ve done.

“There’s a real fine line of trying to do something new and doing things that you’ve done well.”

Ohio State held UW junior running back Jonathan Taylor to a season-low 52 yards and rode a dominant performance from its own star running back, J.K. Dobbins, to run away with the game in the second half.

Ryan Day, the Buckeyes’ first-year coach, has experience from his days as an NFL coach preparing to play the same team twice in a season. He said the challenge is factoring in how the teams have evolved since they met nearly six weeks ago.