Unfinished business fuels Wisconsin wide receiver veterans Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor

Wide receivers on the University of Wisconsin football team left the 2020 season unsatisfied.

Not just with their play, but how the year was derailed by injuries and COVID-19 issues. It’s a feeling that lingers and won’t truly be shaken off until the group once again can prove themselves on the field. The first opportunity to do so doesn’t come until UW hosts Penn State on Sept. 4 in the season opener.

The Badgers’ receivers are using a lost year as motivation for a pivotal set of spring practices for the position group.

“It wasn’t working out for us as a whole group,” Danny Davis said Wednesday. “We have that and we use that as an edge, as a fire for us. We want to be better and we will be better. We for sure use that as fuel.”

Davis and fellow senior Kendric Pryor were sidelined for a majority of last season with concussions. Davis only played in the first two games of the season, while Pryor played the first two then part of a loss against Indiana.

It was a frustrating stretch in which both players had to watch the Badgers struggle in the passing game, finishing second to last in the Big Ten Conference in yards per game through the air.