Undermanned Raiders face stiff challenge

We’re about to find out how much more the Racine Raiders have left to give.

Coming off 24-14 loss to the Midway Marauders last Saturday in Melrose Park, Ill., the Raiders play the second of three straight road games Saturday night. And it won’t be easy.

Up next are the Chicago Birdgang, who have a two-game lead in the Mid-States Football League with a 6-1 record. If the Raiders (4-3 MSFL) are going to narrow that gap with two league games remaining, they’re going to have to do it without several of their best players.

Wide receiver Joe Garcia is out with an injury. Fellow wide receiver Jordan Payne is committed to work that night as an officer for the Kenosha Police Department. Right offensive tackle Isaiah Trussell, an officer for the Sheboygan Police Department, will not be available for the same reason.

Starting cornerback Daquan Smith and reserve running back Austin Tenner are out for the season with injuries.

The offensive line is so thin that plans are in place to use some defensive linemen on offense.

“We’re pretty banged up,” Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. “I’ve got to move some people around. I’ve got some defensive linemen who are going to help out on the offensive line. I am still down some receivers. Garcia is out, no Payne this week, no Isaiah this week, Matt Nelson, our center, is questionable.

“(Jordan) Zimmerman is unavailable, another offensive lineman. (Defensive back) Torrie Ruffin is questionable, Daquan Smith and Austin Tenner are out for the season. That’s pretty much where we’re at.”

And that’s not a good place considering the Raiders are playing the first-year-Chicago Birdgang on the south side of Chicago. In the first meeting between these two teams June 25 at Horlick Field, Birdgang quarterback Andre Locke Jr., passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 victory over the Raiders.

Kennedy was upset after the game because he saw too many mistakes from his players on both sides of the ball.

“You’ve got wrong routes being run,” he said after that game. “You should never have two receivers in the same spot. That happened on a few different occasions. We had some blown coverages. There was a lack of communication.”

What’s encouraging for the Raiders is they were still competitive with the Birdgang that night despite those mistakes. What’s more, Kennedy and his staff have been working on a game plan to try and overcome the absence of so many players.

It was the same situation last week, when the Raiders adjusted to a lack of available wide receivers by implementing a more ground-oriented offense. Running back Howard Triplett responded by rushing 27 times for a season-best 150 yards in a 24-14 loss to the Midway Marauders.

“We have to come up with a game plan that we think will work,” Kennedy said. “I thought last week would have worked well. It kind of did. It’s just that the defense didn’t hold them at the end of the game. We gave up a big play at the end of the game and that ended that comeback.

“We were in control of the game, we were running the ball, Howard had 150 yards rushing and we had a total of 175 on the ground. That’s controlling the game. They were gassed and we kept coming at them. We just didn’t come up with the play.”

After Saturday night, the Raiders wrap up their MSFL schedule Aug. 6 with a road game against the Wisconsin Hitmen. They then return to Horlick Field Aug. 13 for a non-league game against the Lawrence Yard Dawgz of Kansas.

How does Kennedy see the rest of the season?

“With two (league) games left, we definitely need to win one,” Kennedy said. “To win two, that would keep us is second, so then we would play the No. 3 (in the playoffs). Otherwise, we would fall to No. 4 and have to play the No. 1, which right now looks like the Birdgang.”

Still, Kennedy likes the Raiders’ chances to salvage something from this season.

“We’re low in numbers, but we do have the benefit of having had depth at the beginning of the season,” he said. “So we’re going to rely on the depth we have and we’re going to be calling on the younger guys to step up and make plays.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in them. We just have to stop making mistakes.”