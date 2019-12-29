Top Ten sports stories: No. 4 - Racine native Chris Maragos retires from NFL

When Chris Maragos appears at speaking engagements, he sometimes mentions how he was once a misguided kid who vandalized people’s Christmas decorations on the streets of Racine.

This was back in 2001, when Maragos was a freshman at Park High School (he went on to transfer to Horlick for his senior year in 2004). But Maragos experienced a dramatic change in his life starting when he became a born-again Christian around 2002 and one thing led to another.

Nearly 18 years later, Maragos retired from the National Football League with two Super Bowl rings and as one of the most inspirational leaders in the game.

That sad day came for Maragos in July, when he conceded to the reality that his damaged right knee was not going to enable him to play again. His announcement came less than 18 months after he started the season as a special teams ace for a Philadelphia Eagles team that went on to win Super Bowl LII.

Maragos appeared in the Eagles’ first six games that season. But he suffered his knee injury Oct. 12, 2017 during a Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers and was in street clothes during the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Despite two surgeries — he underwent a third last July — Maragos was not able to return.