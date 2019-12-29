Top Ten sports stories: No. 4 - Racine native Chris Maragos retires from NFL

When Chris Maragos appears at speaking engagements, he sometimes mentions how he was once a misguided kid who vandalized people’s Christmas decorations on the streets of Racine.
This was back in 2001, when Maragos was a freshman at Park High School (he went on to transfer to Horlick for his senior year in 2004). But Maragos experienced a dramatic change in his life starting when he became a born-again Christian around 2002 and one thing led to another.
Nearly 18 years later, Maragos retired from the National Football League with two Super Bowl rings and as one of the most inspirational leaders in the game.
That sad day came for Maragos in July, when he conceded to the reality that his damaged right knee was not going to enable him to play again. His announcement came less than 18 months after he started the season as a special teams ace for a Philadelphia Eagles team that went on to win Super Bowl LII.
Maragos appeared in the Eagles’ first six games that season. But he suffered his knee injury Oct. 12, 2017 during a Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers and was in street clothes during the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Despite two surgeries — he underwent a third last July — Maragos was not able to return.
To say the least, a number of his teammates were heartbroken over his announcement. One example came from this tweet by Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton, who played with Maragos on the Eagles’ Super Bowl team:
“One of my all time favorite teammates. I could go on and on about what this dude meant to not only the culture of the locker room but also to my family and I. You’re first class man! Congrats on an awesome career!”
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Maragos ending his NFL career was ranked No. 4. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
For Maragos, there’s been mixed emotions about his retirement. A silver lining came during this holiday season, which he got to spend quietly with his wife and three children rather than having to run off for another practice or charter flight.
“It’s great,” said Maragos, who turns 33 Jan. 6. “Just having the opportunity to be around and experience things that you typically don’t get to experience is kind of uncharted territory. I’m just not used to it.”
But make no mistake about it: Someone who experienced so much since getting cut three times by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin would much rather be flying around football fields with reckless abandon.
He made a name for himself with the Seattle Seahawks, helping them win Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, N.J. following the 2013 season. That helped set up Maragos for lucrative free-agent contract with the Eagles in 2014.
Maragos playing on two Super Bowl championship teams during his eight-year NFL career, was no coincidence. He was that much of a leader in the dressing room and on the field and maintains close friendships with several of his former teammates to this day.
“It leaves me speechless, quite honestly,” Maragos said when asked about the high regard his teammates had for him. “As an athlete, you set out to have success on the field. But I think the thing that gives me the most satisfaction, hopefully, is that the impact I’ve made with people is going to transcend further and deeper than the field.
“Me playing football is no longer. But hopefully the impact I made with those people goes throughout a lifetime and eternity.”