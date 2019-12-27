Top 10 sports stories: No. 6 - Lutheran's Tyler signs to play football at Texas

The scene was some football field in Oak Creek during the fall of 2012.
Scott Smith, a longtime coach for Racine Lutheran High School and Racine Youth Sports, had just coached an eighth grader named Willie Tyler and had some advice to offer to the physically imposing kid.
“I was sitting down with Willie and his mom,” Smith said, “and I said, ‘Willie, you have to determine how far you want to go with this. You have the size to be special. You have to decide how much work you want to put in because that’s what you’re going to get out of it.’ “
Early this year, Tyler was issued a No. 55 jersey by the University of Texas.
That’s how far Tyler decided to go.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Tyler committing to Texas was ranked No. 6. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
What makes Tyler’s story all the more amazing was that while he had a solid three years at Lutheran after transferring from Case following his freshman year, he was by no means a major prospect.
But after red-shirting this season, the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Tyler will be in the mix to be a starting offensive lineman for one of the most stories college football programs in the nation. Texas is 7-5 and will be playing Utah in the Alamo Bowl Dec. 31 at San Antonio.
You have free articles remaining.
Tyler was primarily a defensive lineman at Lutheran — he earned first-team All-Racine County honors there as a senior in 2016 — and had the skills to be special at Lutheran. And he was, on occasion. It’s just that he didn’t always play with a great deal of passion.
“He had those bursts where he just dominated,” Smith said. “But he had to learn how to play with that burst all the time. And I think that’s just maturing and understanding how to become a better football player.
“What helped him the most is he’s always had the size. And I think when good things happened, he saw that. And I think that helped develop him into a good football player.”
Still, Tyler’s story as a football player easily could have fizzled out after he graduated from Lutheran in 2017.
He enrolled at Garden City Community College in Kansas in July 2017, but returned home after only a few weeks because he was unhappy. But instead of just fading away as a football player, Tyler worked out on his own and bulked up from 270 pounds to 325.
The new and improved Tyler stirred the interest of Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs Iowa in early 2018. And by the fifth game of the 2018 season, he was a starting offensive tackle who was drawing interest from some major programs.
It was Texas which ultimately signed Tyler, who will have three years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2020 season.
The prospect of playing for a program that has won four national championships and has produced 60 All-Americans, including Heisman Trophy winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, is something Tyler had a hard time comprehending at first.
“It’s a dream come true, really,” Tyler said last March. “This is what I’ve worked for since Day One. Now that it’s coming true, it’s kind of crazy.”
Smith believes Tyler’s story can serve as an inspiration for countless young football players.
“I think it shows that when a young man has a work ethic and is determined, there’s really no limit to what he can achieve,” Smith said.