Top 10 sports stories: No. 6 - Lutheran's Tyler signs to play football at Texas

The scene was some football field in Oak Creek during the fall of 2012.

Scott Smith, a longtime coach for Racine Lutheran High School and Racine Youth Sports, had just coached an eighth grader named Willie Tyler and had some advice to offer to the physically imposing kid.

“I was sitting down with Willie and his mom,” Smith said, “and I said, ‘Willie, you have to determine how far you want to go with this. You have the size to be special. You have to decide how much work you want to put in because that’s what you’re going to get out of it.’ “

Early this year, Tyler was issued a No. 55 jersey by the University of Texas.

That’s how far Tyler decided to go.

Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Tyler committing to Texas was ranked No. 6. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

What makes Tyler’s story all the more amazing was that while he had a solid three years at Lutheran after transferring from Case following his freshman year, he was by no means a major prospect.