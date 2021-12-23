Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 9 - Racine Raiders return after lost 2020 season

Matt Nelson did everything he could to salvage a season in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was tightening its grip.

Nelson, who was both president of the Racine Raiders and Mid-States Football League at the time, kept pushing back a league deadline to start a season. But he finally conceded to reality on June 17 and cancelled the MSFL’s season.

That meant the Raiders would be idle for the first time since 1977, when the organization was in the second year of a two-year inactive period after declaring bankruptcy.

But the Raiders not only returned in 2021, they did so on the new artificial turf of Horlick Field, which the organization has long referred to as “Historic Horlick Field.”

Of the top 10 stories as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the Raiders’ return was ranked No. 9. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

The official start of the Raiders’ season came on May 29, when they lost to the Columbus Fire 26-23 at Horlick Field. The Fire had won United States Football Association AAA championships in 2018 and ‘19 so it was an an encouraging start for the Raiders despite the loss.

With the addition of wide receiver Joe Garcia, an electrifying athlete who was an All-State running back for Horlick in 2017, it appeared that another vintage season was in the making. Maybe the Raiders would even advance to the national championship game, which they fell just short of in 2019.

But while the Raiders were back, they weren’t back as a dominating team and finished with an 8-4 record.

There were a number of reasons for that.

Standout wide receiver Jordan Payne, a former All-American at Alcorn State, did not return to the team until July, after he finished his commitment with the Wichita Force of the Champions Indoor League.

Running back Howard Triplett, who surpassed 4,000 career yards with the Raiders last season, suffered a knee injury July 24 against the Illinois Cowboys and was initially thought to be lost for the season. When he did return for the playoffs, he did not appear to be himself.

Injuries battered the offensive line, with several key starters missing time.

But perhaps most important, an offense that was projected to be explosive behind Triplett, Garcia and Payne never seemed to come together. Offensive coordinator Chris Hicks ultimately stepped down because of family issues and was replaced by Anthony Wooden, a former standout receiver with the Raiders.

It started on an encouraging note once Wooden took over when the Raiders rallied to defeat the Lincoln-Way Patriots 12-6 in the penultimate game of the regular season. And then the Raiders seemingly set themselves up for a strong postseason run with a 44-0 victory over the Southern Lakes Blue Devils Aug. 28.

But in a flash, it was over. Before a season-high crowd of 1,153 on Sept. 13, the Raiders’ season came to an end with a 28-16 loss to Patriots in an MSFL quarterfinal at Horlick Field. The Patriots had lost twice to the Raiders during the regular season and entered the quarterfinal with a three-game losing streak.

When it was over longtime coach Wilbert Kennedy accepted blame for a bittersweet season.

“We had to make changes this season, so we did the best we could with what we had out there,” Kennedy said. “The guys gave a hell of an effort every game they played.

“It’s on me. We need better organization. I’ll take the hit. There’s things I need to do better.”

No the Raiders weren’t at their best. But at least they were back.

