Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 9 - Pandemic costs Racine Raiders their entire season

The last time the Racine Raiders stepped onto Horlick Field, they were on a familiar mission: Contending for a national championship.
That was Nov. 2, 2019 and the undefeated Raiders were playing the Detroit Ravens in the Midwest Tournament championship game. The Raiders, coming off of two miracle finishes in the playoffs behind wide receiver Jordan Payne, ran out of magic that night and saw their 14-0 record tainted by a 42-35 loss. And they were denied their first national championship game appearance since 2014.
The COVID-19 pandemic started dominating the news within the next three months, causing the Raiders’ 2020 season to be wiped out after tireless efforts to preserve it.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the Raiders’ lost season was ranked No. 9. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
With a few exceptions, the Raiders’ organization had been a staple in Racine since 1953. Names that include Bob Milkie, Harry Gilbert, Charlie Bliss, Wilbert Kennedy and Craig McClelland are just a few of the hundreds of names that gave Racine its annual football fix for more than 60 years.
And what memories they are. Bliss putting up video-game passing numbers in 1983. That 5-3 national championship game victory over the Brooklyn Mariners in ankle-deep mud at Horlick Field in 1988.
That controversial victory over the Ottawa Bootleggers in the Minor League Alliance Title Bowl in 1989, when the Raiders carried the American flag across field in Canada after getting dissed by players and fans.
The Raiders continued to bring first-rate football to this area through the 2019 season. As it turned out, the only thing that could stop them was an unseen opponent known as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raiders president Matt Nelson, who has the dual role of president of the Mid-States Football League said last April that he hoped to start the season on schedule June 13. Then it was pushed back to July 11. And then to Aug. 8. He added that, “If we can’t start by the 22nd (of August), the season will be suspended until 2021.”
That’s exactly what happened. On the night of June 17, Nelson announced the season was being shut down until 2021.
Thing change rapidly in the world of minor league football and it’s anyone’s guess how much Kennedy, the Raiders’ coach since 2014, will have to start over if there is a season in 2021.
But Kennedy, a sergeant for the Bloomfield Police Department, had other concerns as the 2020 season was slipping away.
“I guess I haven’t really worried about it because the focus is what’s going on in the world,” Kennedy said last May. “My focus right now now is just trying to help people and staying healthy myself.”
