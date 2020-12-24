Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 9 - Pandemic costs Racine Raiders their entire season

That controversial victory over the Ottawa Bootleggers in the Minor League Alliance Title Bowl in 1989, when the Raiders carried the American flag across field in Canada after getting dissed by players and fans.

The Raiders continued to bring first-rate football to this area through the 2019 season. As it turned out, the only thing that could stop them was an unseen opponent known as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raiders president Matt Nelson, who has the dual role of president of the Mid-States Football League said last April that he hoped to start the season on schedule June 13. Then it was pushed back to July 11. And then to Aug. 8. He added that, “If we can’t start by the 22nd (of August), the season will be suspended until 2021.”

That’s exactly what happened. On the night of June 17, Nelson announced the season was being shut down until 2021.

Thing change rapidly in the world of minor league football and it’s anyone’s guess how much Kennedy, the Raiders’ coach since 2014, will have to start over if there is a season in 2021.

But Kennedy, a sergeant for the Bloomfield Police Department, had other concerns as the 2020 season was slipping away.