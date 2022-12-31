Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 1: Former great LeRoy Butler learns of coveted secret

The knock came precisely at 8 a.m. last Jan. 27.

LeRoy Butler, the beloved former safety for the Green Bay Packers, was being interviewed in the kitchen of his in-laws’ house in Mount Pleasant. But it was actually only a ruse. What he didn’t know at that moment was that he was in for one of the most pleasant moments of his life.

When Butler opened the door, he saw Charles Woodson, another former Packers great, attired in a gold Pro Football Hall of Fame blazer. Woodson, who started on the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV team in February 2011, had flown in from Orlando to inform Butler that he was a 2022 inductee into the NFL Hall of Fame.

On hand to record this touching scenario in photos — and later in words — was retired Journal Times photo director Mark Hertzberg,

Of the top 10 stories as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Butler learning in Mount Pleasant of his impending enshrinement was ranked No. 1. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

This was a clandestine affair all the way around. Butler’s wife, Genesis, had known about this surprise for a week. And when Woodson knocked on the door, no one in the kitchen made an effort to get up.

Butler would have to handle this on his own, which was the plan. He’ll never forget what he saw when he opened that door.

Woodson, the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner while at Michigan, was the first person Butler saw. There was also Jim Porter, president of the Hall of Fame, reporter Steve Wyche of the NFL Network and film, lighting and film crews.

It was all too much for Butler’s mind to initially process.

“I didn’t wrap my mind around why he was there,” Butler said of Woodson. “When I saw everybody, that was shocking.”

And then Woodson, who signed with the Packers in 2006 — five years after Butler’s final season — brought it all home for Butler. Addressing him by his Packers nickname, Woodson said, “Roylee, welcome to the Hall of Fame!”

Butler certainly built a resume worthy of being enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Drafted in the second round out of Florida State in 1990, Butler earned All-Pro honors four times. He was named a member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade team and he became the first player in NFL history to have at least 20 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.

And let’s not forget Butler’s unique contribution to Packers history. In a 28-0 victory over the then Los Angeles Raiders on Dec. 26, 1993, Reggie White recovered a fumble, ran 10 yards and then lateraled to Butler, who took it the final 25 yards for a touchdown.

Butler jumped into the stands in the south end of Lambeau Field.

And the Lambeau Leap, which is still going strong nearly 30 years later, was born.

Despite those credentials, Butler still had to wait for a call he never knew for sure was going to come. A player must be retired for at least five years before becoming eligible for Hall of Fame consideration and Butler’s first crack was 2007.

That means 15 years passed before Woodson heard that knock at his in-laws’ home in Mount Pleasant.

‘”You never know how you’ll react when you get news you’ve been expecting,” Butler said shortly after being informed of his impending induction by Woodson. “It can be compared to a young lady wanting a certain guy to marry her and he finally asks.

“I know what it feels like now. The longer you’re dating … then all of a sudden, you give up and then it happens. It’s pretty remarkable.”

It’s difficult to believe it could have been any more remarkable for Butler — thanks to a group of people who managed to keep a pretty spectacular secret.