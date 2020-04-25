× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

General manager Brian Gutekunst believes he secured the future of the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

A day later, Gutekunst had an opportunity to see if he could salvage the present.

With the NFL still buzzing about the Packers trading up in the first round to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love as the eventual successor to 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers, people were watching to see if Gutekunst could pivot quickly and use the next few rounds of the draft to find the team some immediate help for the upcoming season, one many Packers fans are hoping will end up in the Super Bowl after the team fell just short last season.

With two picks — one in the second round, one in the third — Friday night, Gutekunst couldn’t expect to fill every need the Packers have. But if he could find potential starters or key rotation players with those two selections he might be able to deflect the criticism from those who think he should have delayed finding Rodgers’ replacement for another year and instead concentrated his efforts on making a run at the Super Bowl while Rodgers is still playing well.

A playmaking wide receiver perhaps? A right tackle who can pass protect? An inside linebacker with the speed to play in coverage? A defensive end to help shut down the run?