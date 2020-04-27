Tom Oates: With draft picks, Packers' offense will focus on run

When you hire a coach, you do so based on his track record and you have to give him the type of players he needs to succeed. That was strongly reflected in the Packers’ draft and it guided many of Gutekunst’s decisions.

He appeared to reach for both Dillon and Deguara, who likely would have been available a round or two later, but they fit the profile Gutekunst was looking for so he made sure they became Packers. The three linemen are physical run-blockers who eventually might make the all-important outside-zone running scheme more effective than it was with last year’s personnel.

The most glaring omission in the Packers’ draft was a wide receiver. Teams selected 37 of them in the deepest wide receiver class in history, but the Packers took a pass. They did that despite having a wide-receiving corps that consisted of Davante Adams and a group of players whose contributions ranged from inconsistent to non-existent.

That’s not to say the Packers are de-emphasizing the wide receiver position. One look at the Rams and 49ers will tell you how important they are to the offense. But after years of building a pass-first offense around Rodgers’ golden arm, the Packers’ priority has shifted and establishing the running game with a deep, versatile group of skill players is the first step in that process.