Tom Oates: Taylor, Cephus facing challenge

Problem is, the scouts are paid to nit-pick prospects and they kept wondering aloud whether Taylor’s heavy workload in college left too little tread on his tires or whether he would be dynamic enough as a pass receiver in the NFL since he wasn’t asked do much of that at UW until his final year. By the combine, Taylor had fallen behind Georgia’s D’Andre Smith and Ohio State’s JK Dobbins on many draft boards, largely because they were viewed as better fits for the modern offense in which backs are a big part of the passing game.

One or both of those backs might still be chosen ahead of Taylor, but his combination of speed and size caused scouts to change their thinking on whether he can be an every-down back who can carry the load, making it more likely that some team will draft him in the first round, where the big money is. Taylor had run away from defenders in the open field throughout his UW career, but seeing is believing for scouts and they became believers following his breath-taking 40 at the combine.

“I heard there was doubt,” Taylor said at pro day. “But every time you watch Wisconsin football, they talk about my track background and things like that, so I didn’t know how that kind of contrast happened. But I was happy with the time.”

Still, you never know what can happen to a player in the pressurized atmosphere at Indianapolis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}