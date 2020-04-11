Tom Oates: Let's not count on sports this fall

Don’t shrug this off as just another alarmist threat. Despite Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expressing their opinion that the football season will start on time, the chances of the season going off as scheduled go down by the week.

Coaches have been talking privately for weeks about the possibility of losing all or part of the season. Athletic departments have been quietly preparing for the mother of all budget crunches. Conference commissioners and athletic directors have begun to acknowledge the season is in jeopardy.

Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby, one of the biggest hitters in college sports, said Thursday he is concerned about having a “full and robust football season” and that the conference and its schools are working on contingency plans and cost-saving measures.

University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said on his radio show on WIBA-AM Wednesday that his athletic department is creating three budgets for next season: one with competition returning in full; one with no fall sports, including football; and one with no fall or winter sports.

On one hand, thinking ahead is commendable. On the other hand, it is a sign of how serious the potential for a lost or reduced football season is.