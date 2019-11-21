Tom Oates: It's time for Packers to crank up the volume

For the Packers to finish off the season strong, they’ll need to step up their game over the final six weeks. Starting with Sunday’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers for the inside track on the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, they’ll need to hit their stride.

It sounded Wednesday like Rodgers believes the Packers should set their sights on home-field advantage in the top-heavy NFC. But while securing the No. 1 seed is undoubtedly important, getting hot and staying hot is even more important.

“We’re all critical of ourselves,” nose tackle Tyler Lancaster said. “We all know we haven’t played perfectly. It’s an imperfect game, but we know we’ve got a lot more left in us. There is definitely a sense of urgency in the locker room.”

In addition to their record, the Packers have much going for them. They’re rested and refreshed after a late-season bye, they’re as healthy as any team in the NFL at this point in the season, they finally have a running game they can count on, their defense is among the league leaders in creating turnovers and their remaining schedule has tremendous opportunity with road games against fellow contenders San Francisco and Minnesota plus four games against teams that either are or will be out of the playoff hunt.