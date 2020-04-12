Tom Oates: Gutekunst should be focused on one goal

In a way, the upcoming NFL draft sets up perfectly for the Green Bay Packers.
Third-year general manager Brian Gutekunst has enough pressing needs — wide receiver, inside linebacker, offensive tackle, defensive end — that he should find high-quality prospects at several of those positions early in the draft despite the Packers owning the 30th pick in every round.
Whatever happens in the seven-round draft, however, Gutekunst’s haul will not be a success unless he emerges with the one thing the Packers desperately need if they hope to take the next step and reach the Super Bowl this season:
A playmaking wide receiver.
Not just a wide receiver, mind you. A playmaking wide receiver. A game-breaking wide receiver. A wide receiver who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.
Whether he uses a first, second or third-round pick on a receiver, whether he prefers a deep receiver or a slot receiver, whether he wants a receiver who can win jump balls or one who can gain yards after the catch, Gutekunst needs a dynamic receiver to pair with Davante Adams and give coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers the weapons they need to take the offense to another level.
The draft is Gutekunst’s last chance to find such a receiver this season. With free agency all but played out and the trade market having dried up when Houston acquired Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams last week, there is talk about the Packers finding a plug-and-play receiver once teams get through with the draft and cut loose some veterans for salary-cap reasons.
There certainly could be value in that because this year’s rookie receivers won’t have a traditional offseason to get ready for the NFL and will be behind the curve. However, most of the receivers set free in the next month will be complementary receivers and not what LaFleur and Rodgers need the most. Besides, the Packers signed rangy Devin Funchess in free agency and, if healthy, he might be on a level with any veteran they could bring in. Either way, the Packers still need to land a playmaker and this is just the year to find one.
In a draft teeming with receivers of all makes and models, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see six go in the first round. The draft is so deep there will be starter-quality receivers available even in the fourth and fifth rounds.
The Packers can’t wait that long. To have a legitimate chance of landing the home-run hitter they need, they’ll have to take one in the first or second round.
Keeping that in mind, there are three distinct tiers of receivers at the top of the draft, all of which contain potential NFL playmakers. Also, the offense’s greatest need is a receiver who can stretch the field vertically, make plays down the field and open up the shorter zones for others.
The first tier consists of Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and LSU’s Justin Jefferson, all of whom should be off the draft board by the 21st pick. Unless Gutekunst wants to spend draft picks to move up, not advisable given the Packers’ many needs, those four almost certainly will be out of his reach.
The second tier consists of receivers who could be there when the Packers select in the first round — Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, Baylor’s Denzel Mims, TCU’s Jalen Reagor and Clemson’s Tee Higgins. All would be good fits for Green Bay’s offense.
Aiyuk (6-foot) is an explosive athlete who makes catches at all three levels and turns small plays into big plays. He’s just not very strong.
Mims (6-3) ran a 4.38 40 at the combine, the kind of speed that wins deep in the NFL. He’s been a straight-line guy but displayed expanded versatility at the Senior Bowl.
Reagor (5-11) has deep speed but also is a shifty, elusive runner in the open field. His biggest problem is inconsistent hands.
Higgins (6-4) showed a big catch radius and good body control on deep balls during a highly productive college career, but his 4.58 40 time raised a red flag.
Should the Packers use their first-round pick on another position, they still should have a chance to find a dynamic receiver in the second. Colorado’s Laviska Shenault, USC’s Michael Pittman, Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool, South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards and Penn State’s KJ Hamler could all be in play with the 62nd pick overall.
Shenault (6-1) is magic with the ball in his hands but has a lengthy injury history, making him the riskiest pick among the top receivers. Pittman (6-4) and Claypool (6-4) are big receivers who ran faster than expected at the combine. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see any one of those three taken late in the first round.
Edwards (6-3) is more of an underneath receiver than a deep threat and Hamler (5-9) has great speed and quickness. Both have suspect hands.
If Gutekunst has shown us anything, it’s he likes tall, athletic wide receivers. He showed that in 2018 when he picked 6-3 J’Mon Moore, 6-4 Marquez Valdes-Scantling and 6-5 Equanimeous St. Brown in the same draft. They were mid- to late-round picks, though, and to date none has given the Packers what they were looking for.
Gutekunst will have to be more aggressive at the position this year and should have plenty of options in the early rounds. One way or another, he has to come out of this draft with a playmaking wide receiver.
Tom Oates is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.
