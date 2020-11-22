Tom Oates: Badgers stall out yet again in Evanston

Northwestern, which has gone from last to first place in the division with the addition of grad transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey, raised its record to 5-0 and has games remaining against Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois, all teams with losing records. UW is still in second place in the West at 2-1, but it must win its final three games and hope the Wildcats lose two of three.

Of course, we’ve seen this all before. UW had five turnovers Saturday; the last time that happened in a game was at Northwestern in 2014. UW lost that day 20-14.

Indeed, UW’s loss followed a pattern established over three decades but particularly since Pat Fitzgerald became coach of the Wildcats. Fitzgerald’s defenses usually have been able to slow UW’s bread-and-butter running game, then force turnovers when UW has to pass, especially in games at Ryan Field.

That makes Northwestern a bad matchup for UW. Just as UW’s entire game plan is built around a power running game, Northwestern’s formula for success is built around an extremely physical front seven.